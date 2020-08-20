New Sunday Lineup Beginning September 13

Beginning September 13, 2020 we will have a new Sunday lineup on WMUK 102.1 FM.

Live From Here, which has been part of our regular Sunday lineup since January is ending production. We will continue carrying repeat broadcasts of Live from Here through September 6. Our new Sunday afternoon program schedule will include The Arts Hour from the BBC World Service and Snap Judgment from PRX.

The Arts Hour will air at 4 pm and Snap Judgment at 6 pm. Two of our locally-produced music programs will be moving to new times. Alma Latina will move to 2:00 on Sunday afternoons and will be followed by The Pure Drop at 3:00 pm Sundays.