The Kellogg Community College Vocal Arts program, headed by Dr. Gerald Case-Blanchard, recently released an online performance celebrating the 65th anniversary of the program. The featured piece, a rarely-heard work by Florence Price, was chosen by Case-Blanchard for its musical qualities and historic importance. He talked to Cara Lieurance about how it came together.

An interview with Dr. Gerald Case-Blanchard.

