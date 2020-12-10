 Old Hollywood 'Mank' Is Subject Of Next Film Society Get-Together | WMUK

Old Hollywood 'Mank' Is Subject Of Next Film Society Get-Together

By 2 hours ago

Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman in 'Mank.'
Credit Netflix

The Kalamazoo Film Society is offering another "Virtual Lobby Discussion" for film fans to discuss what they liked and didn't like about a newly released film. At 7 pm on Wednesday, Dec 16 via Zoom, the film of choice is Mank.  


Cara Lieurance spoke with president Dhera Strauss and board member Madeline Cimini about the new David Fincher film, which is available on Netflix and stars Gary Oldman as real-life screenwriter Herman J. Mankciewicz as he struggles to write Citizen Kane. They also pay tribute to founding member and artist James Marcellus Watkins, who recently died at the age of 65.

