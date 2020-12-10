Old Hollywood 'Mank' Is Subject Of Next Film Society Get-Together

The Kalamazoo Film Society is offering another "Virtual Lobby Discussion" for film fans to discuss what they liked and didn't like about a newly released film. At 7 pm on Wednesday, Dec 16 via Zoom, the film of choice is Mank.

An interview with Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini.

Cara Lieurance spoke with president Dhera Strauss and board member Madeline Cimini about the new David Fincher film, which is available on Netflix and stars Gary Oldman as real-life screenwriter Herman J. Mankciewicz as he struggles to write Citizen Kane. They also pay tribute to founding member and artist James Marcellus Watkins, who recently died at the age of 65.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.