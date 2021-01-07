 An Organist Without An Organ Turns To Publishing, Researching During Pandemic | WMUK

An Organist Without An Organ Turns To Publishing, Researching During Pandemic

By 15 minutes ago

Thomas Fielding, director of music and liturgy at St. Augustine Cathedral, Kalamazoo.
Credit courtesy of the artist

Organist Tom Fielding says both the renovation of St. Augustine Cathedral, where he is music director, and the COVID-19 pandemic both got in the way of consistent practicing last year. 


With help from friends at Kalamazoo's First Methodist and First Presbyterian churches, Fielding says he did log some practice hours during the shutdown, and he put new focus on publishing his compositions. He will also be credited as a co-author of a forthcoming biography of the nearly-forgotten French organist Henri Mulet. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Fielding talked about the projects and shared audio examples of his performances, some of which will be available as sheet music from Paraclete Press in the near future.

