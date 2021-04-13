 Pause in Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Leads to Changes in Southwest Michigan Clinics | WMUK

Pause in Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Leads to Changes in Southwest Michigan Clinics

In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool, File)
Credit Morry Gash / Associated Press

The recommendation to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 has caused a series of changes for health departments in Southwest Michigan.

Western Michigan University has three clinics scheduled beginning Wednesday. The university says the Pfizer vaccine will be administered, instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Western says students who get the first shot at any of the clinics this week must be willing to return in 21 days for the second shot.

Kalamazoo County says it is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county’s Health and Community Services Department says people with postponed appointments will be contacted to reschedule as soon as possible.

Calhoun County also says it’s pausing administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A clinic scheduled for Tuesday April 13 in Albion is going ahead as scheduled. The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is being administered instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Berrien County is not providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice. A planned vaccination clinic for Thursday April 15th will use the Moderna vaccine instead of Johnson & Johnson.

