Pianist Lori Sims and a tale of two concerts

Lori Sims
Credit CM McGuire

Lori Sims will perform two different programs in the span of three days. She spoke to Cara Lieurance about the reason for the unusual scheduling and how each program takes her on a different journey.


At 8 pm on Friday, Dec 10, Sims, a professor of piano at Western Michigan University, will give a highly anticipated performance of Debussy's 24 Preludes in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at WMU. Scheduled for weeks earlier, it was delayed by a case of the flu.

Then at 3 pm on Sunday, Dec 12, she will pay tribute to three departed friends with music of Chopin, Debussy and Dutilleux. Sims chose music that speaks to her histories with pianist Phyllis Rappeport, arts supporter Jerry French, and former student Jonathan Chapman Cook. It's part of the Milwood Series, held at Milwood United Methodist Church of Kalamazoo.

Both events are free, and masks are required.

Lori Sims' Next Concert Will Be Live-Captured On Steinway Spirio Player Piano

By Feb 10, 2021
Chris McGuire Photography

At 7 pm on Wednesday, Feb 17, pianist Lori Sims will appear in a recital of Bach, Chopin and Dutilleux on the Western Michigan University School of Music's Live and Interactive! series, playing a Steinway Spirio piano.  It plays like any other Steinway D, says Sims, but is also able to capture the mechanics of her playing at an ultra-specific, microscopic level, and record it for playback -- or even duplicate her playing on another instrument in another location. Cara Lieurance spoke with Sims about the Spirio and the music she'll perform. The pieces seemed to want to be played during a year of COVID-19 isolation.


Three Colleagues, Confident With Color, Release Unusual Debussy Album

By Oct 23, 2020
Centaur Records

The new release Impressions of Debussy brings together two current and one former faculty members of the Western Michigan University School of Music:  classical pianist Lori Sims, jazz saxophonist/composer Andrew Rathbun, and jazz pianist/composer Jeremy Siskind. 


Lori Sims Recital To Feature Rare Works of Bolcom, New Piece by Colson

By Mar 14, 2018
lorisims.com

The Bullock Performance Institute presents a solo recital Wednesday night by Lori Sims, professor of piano at Western Michigan University. Sims talks to Cara Lieurance about the program she built around the works of Pulitzer prize-winning composer William Bolcom, who celebrates his 80th birthday this year. A new work by Sims' colleague, David Colson, will get its premiere as well.

A pre-concert interview begins at 7 pm, and the program is at 7:30 pm. More information at the WMU School of Music website.