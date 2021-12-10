Pianist Lori Sims and a tale of two concerts

Lori Sims will perform two different programs in the span of three days. She spoke to Cara Lieurance about the reason for the unusual scheduling and how each program takes her on a different journey.

An interview with Lori Sims.

At 8 pm on Friday, Dec 10, Sims, a professor of piano at Western Michigan University, will give a highly anticipated performance of Debussy's 24 Preludes in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at WMU. Scheduled for weeks earlier, it was delayed by a case of the flu.

Then at 3 pm on Sunday, Dec 12, she will pay tribute to three departed friends with music of Chopin, Debussy and Dutilleux. Sims chose music that speaks to her histories with pianist Phyllis Rappeport, arts supporter Jerry French, and former student Jonathan Chapman Cook. It's part of the Milwood Series, held at Milwood United Methodist Church of Kalamazoo.

Both events are free, and masks are required.