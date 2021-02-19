President Biden: Getting COVID Shots A "Patriotic Duty"

President Joe Biden says he's impressed by Pfizer's COVID vaccine manufacturing operation in Portage. He visited the plant in the Kalamazoo suburb on Friday, February 19.

Remarks by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and President Joe Biden in Portage, Michigan, on Friday, February 19, 2021

Biden says he knows some people are hesitant about getting a coronavirus shot, especially in minority communities.

"But if there's one message to cut through to everyone in this country, it's this: the vaccines are safe. Please, for yourself, your family, your community, this country, take the vaccine when it's your turn and available."

Biden says with the help of Pfizer and other companies, the U-S is on track to have enough corona virus vaccine for everyone who needs it by the end of July.

"My predecessor, as my mother would say, God love him, failed enough to order enough vaccines. Failed to mobilize the effort to administer the shots. Failed to set up vaccine centers. That changed the moment we took office."

Biden urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, calling it a "patriotic duty" to help families and the nation.

The President says "miracles" are being performed at Pfizer's Portage facility.

"I came here because I want the American people to understand the extraordinary, extraordinary work that's being done to undertake the most difficult operational challenge this nation has ever faced."

But Biden also says the fight against the pandemic is wider than just the United States.

"It's not enough that we find cures for Americans. There needs to be a cure that the world is able to take part in because you can't build a wall or a fence high enough to keep a pandemic out."

Biden says the federal government is helping Michigan and other states ramp up the COVID vaccination effort. He says that will include mobile clinics, mass vaccination sites, and adding staff to give the shots.