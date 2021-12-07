Pride flags will return to Three Rivers classrooms

Pride flags are going back into classrooms in Three Rivers. School Board trustees voted on Monday, December 6, to rescind a ban on the LGBTQ+ symbols three weeks ago.

The reversal came after criticism that the ban hurt students and staff who are already marginalized. Three Rivers Community Schools officials say the district will develop a new policy on classroom displays after getting more public input.

After then ban was announced in late November, Three Rivers Middle School teacher Russell Ball, who identifies as bisexual, announced his resignation on the social media platform Tik Tok.

"I was not going to be an active participant in the supression and oppression of an already marginalized group that I am part of," Ball said.

Amy Hunter is the executive director of OutFront Kalamazoo. She says the ban on the flags in Three Rivers was a bad idea.

"To remove the flags and posters from the school district takes away what may very well may be the one safe place, the one place that feels affirming for our young LGBTQ+ folks," Hunter says.

Hunter says the district's initial decision was surprising because its policies ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and identity.

