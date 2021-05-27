 Prokofiev's 'Peter And The Wolf' Closes Virtual Season; KSO To Go Outdoors For Summer | WMUK

Prokofiev's 'Peter And The Wolf' Closes Virtual Season; KSO To Go Outdoors For Summer

By 1 hour ago

The Ballet Arts Ensemble performs Peter And The Wolf.
Credit Ballet Arts Ensemble of Kalamazoo
Daniel Brier
Credit Colin Howe / Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

Conductor Daniel Brier says he and the Kalamazoo Symphony staff have learned many new skills and put in long hours to create a season of online concerts. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, he says the final Digital Concert Hall performance makes him proud:  It's Prokofiev's Peter And The Wolf, featuring the orchestra, narrator David Little, and the Ballet Arts Ensemble of Kalamazoo. Little recorded the narration first, then the symphony recorded the music, then the dancers performed to the music. After careful editing for a seamless show, it will come together in a streamed concert at 7 pm Friday, May 28 through the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website. The concert, which will be available to watch for 30 days, also features Brier conducting Ravel's Mother Goose Suite.


This summer, the Kalamazoo Symphony has planned three outdoor concerts at the Gilmore Car Museum: June 19 with guest Branford Marsalis; July 31's "Movie Music," and August 14's "Ode To Joy," featuring Beethoven's 9th symphony. 

