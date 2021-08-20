Public Memorial Service Sunday For Kalamazoo County Deputy Killed In The Line Of Duty

A public memorial service is planned this weekend for a sheriff’s deputy killed while pursuing a suspect.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says Ryan Proxmire’s family plans a private funeral service Sunday morning. After that, there will be a procession of emergency vehicles to Miller Auditorium at Western Michigan University. The memorial service begins at 1:00 Sunday afternoon, and will be open to the public. Doors at Miller will open at 11:30 Sunday morning.

Proxmire was shot Saturday night during a chase across part of Kalamazoo County. His vehicle crashed and Proxmire died of his injuries Sunday. The suspect was later shot and killed by deputies.

Kalamazoo County Commissioners have agreed to pay up to $20,000 for Proxmire’s funeral expenses. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department says Proxmire has been posthumously promoted to Sergeant.