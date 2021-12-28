 Redistricting Commission adopts final Congressional map | WMUK

Redistricting Commission adopts final Congressional map

By Colin Jackson 21 seconds ago

Michigan Congressional Map since 2013
Credit U.S. Department of Interior/Wikimedia Commons

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s redistricting commission has officially picked the state’s Congressional boundaries for the next decade.

Eight commissioners—including the necessary 2-2-2 split of Republicans…Independents…and Democrats—chose the proposed maps Tuesday.

The boundaries set up three main battleground districts for upcoming congressional elections. That includes one combining Grand Rapids and Muskegon…a Lansing-centered one…and a district near Detroit featuring Warren…Sterling Heights…and Rochester Hills.

The commission’s final maps are likely to face legal challenge.

Image from Wikimedia Commons

Tags: 
Michigan redistricting
elections

