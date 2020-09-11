Remembering How Music Helped Heal Us After 9/11

Last week, Anne Harrigan revealed the details of the 2020-21 season of the Battle Creek Symphony, which begins on October 17, 2020. On the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Harrigan and Cara Lieurance each share their experiences of that day.

An interview with Anne Harrigan.

Then, Harrigan introduces a performance from the Fantasia concert she conducted on March 2, 2019. Paul Dukas' The Sorcerer's Apprentice was animated by Disney studios in an unforgettable sequence which still serves to introduce classical music to new audiences.

