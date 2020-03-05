San Francisco Giants' Prospect Gets Attention For His Wind-Up

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Spring training is underway for pro baseball players. And one San Francisco Giants prospect is getting attention not for his pitching so much as his windup. Yapson Gomez kicks one leg back, then stomps the other leg in front of him three times. He then taps that foot three times, rears back and, after a dramatic delay, launches the ball. And he does this before every single pitch. After one scoreless inning, Gomez is either pitching really well, or the batters are just mesmerized. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.