Saugatuck Chamber Music Fest Presents Knific Family Concert Tonight

CORRECTION: IVERSON plays on Friday, Feb 1 at Bell's Eccentric Café. This story aired on the previous Friday, Jan 25, and IVERSON's performance was referenced as "tonight's" show. We apologize for any confusion.

IVERSON is a synth-pop quintet based in Chicago that writes original songs with a vintage palette from the late 70s-80s. One of the members, keyboardist Gene Knific, grew up in Kalamazoo and studied jazz at the University of Miami. The close-knit group shares long histories as friends and siblings, as wellas advanced study as musicians.

Knific tells Cara Lieurance that IVERSON is an "outward-facing," high-energy pop-focused band that has learned to appreciate the subtleties of writing in pop forms - the challenge of group writing, the extreme specificity of sounds and chords, integrating choreography and visuals, and working to transfer their energy to a crowd. They sample several tracks from IVERSON's latest release, Content.

IVERSON will perform at Bell's Eccentric Café on Friday, Feb 1. Doors open at 7:30, with the opening band Earth Radio taking the stage at 8:30 pm.