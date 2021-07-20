Saugatuck Chamber Music Fest Presents Knific Family Concert Tonight

The Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck continues at 7 pm tonight with a virtual concert called "Connecting With The Knifics." As bassist Tom Knific, professor emeritus of Western Michigan University, tells Cara Lieurance, he and violinist Renata Knific have been appearing on the series for three decades and were glad to continue the tradition even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their son Gene Knific, a prolific composer and arranger, will join them on piano. The concert can be streamed through a link at the CMFS website. Following the concert, the audience is invited to a post-concert chat on Zoom.
