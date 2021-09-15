Schagajegh Nosrati will visit from Berlin to play Bach in Rising Stars Series

The new season of Rising Stars presented by the Gilmore Piano Festival begins this Sunday with a performance by a German pianist of Iranian heritage who has played Bach from childhood. She released a recording of The Art Of The Fugue in 2015 and next month she'll release the complete Bach Partitas. Cara Lieurance spoke with Schagajegh Nosrati about her Kalamazoo appearance.

An interview with Schagajegh Nosrati.

Nosrati speaks four languages and is married to an Iranian classical musician. She says the mental flexibility that goes along with switching languages, both spoken and musical, is an asset to her and any musician.

