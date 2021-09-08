"Skinny Shortstop From Kalamazoo" Derek Jeter Is Now In The Hall Of Fame

Derek Jeter’s journey from Kalamazoo to Cooperstown culminated Wednesday with his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jeter, who grew up in Kalamazoo, thanked family, friends and others who made his career possible. Jeter says his family taught him the value of hard work, and New York Yankees' scout Dick Groch saw the potential.

"I honestly don't know what you saw in a skinny shortstop from Kalamazoo, but you actually foreshadowed this moment."

Jeter was elected to the Hall of Fame in the first year that he was eligible by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Jeter was named on 396 of the 397 ballots submitted. He joked about just missing the unanimous vote in his acceptance speech.

"Thank you to the baseball writers, all but one of you"

Jeter and other members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 were inducted Wednesday. The ceremony was called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

