Solos & Duets Between Friends: Connecting Chords Presents KSO's Principal Flutist And Oboist

Gabriel Renteria-Elyea and Yukie Ota lead different sections in the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, but they sit side-by-side for every rehearsal and performance, with Renteria-Elyea playing oboe and Ota playing flute. That closeness made it natural for them to appear on the Connecting Chords Music Festival, in a 60-minute program which will be livestreamed from La Luna Studios at 7 pm on Thursday, April 29. Cara Lieurance spoke to both musicians for a preview.

An interview with Gabriel Reneria-Elyea and Yukie Ota.

