 Solos & Duets Between Friends: Connecting Chords Presents KSO's Principal Flutist And Oboist | WMUK

Solos & Duets Between Friends: Connecting Chords Presents KSO's Principal Flutist And Oboist

By 9 minutes ago

Yukie Ota and Gabriel Rentaria-Elyea
Credit Yukie Ota

Gabriel Renteria-Elyea and Yukie Ota lead different sections in the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, but they sit side-by-side for every rehearsal and performance, with Renteria-Elyea playing oboe and Ota playing flute. That closeness made it natural for them to appear on the Connecting Chords Music Festival, in a 60-minute program which will be livestreamed from La Luna Studios at 7 pm on Thursday, April 29. Cara Lieurance spoke to both musicians for a preview.


You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Yukie Ota
Gabriel Renteria-Elyea
Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Connecting Chords Music Festival
Let's Hear It
classical music

Related Content

Two Soloists Discuss Their Concertos For KSO Concert

By Feb 29, 2016
Nikki Statler

The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra's February 19th Symphonic Series concert featured, unusually, two 20th century concertos.  Concertos are an ever-popular form that pit a solo instrument with and against the forces of the orchestra. 

Michael Brown Will Premiere New Work for Kalamazoo Symphony's 100th Anniversary

By Apr 23, 2021
Mark Bugnaski / Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

History will be made at 7 pm on Friday, April 30 when the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 100th season with the premiere of a new piano concerto by Michael Brown with the composer at the keyboard. Brown has appeared multiple times at the Gilmore Keyboard Festival, which co-commissioned the work with the NFM Leopoldinum Orchestra in Poland.  Brown, Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra music director Julian Kuerti, and executive director of The Gilmore Pierre van der Westhuizen join Cara Lieurance for a preview.


Kalamazoo Symphony's Final Fridays Series Continues With 'Miniature Masterpieces'

By Feb 24, 2021
Colin Howe / Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

"Miniature Masterpieces" is set to be streamed by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra at 7 pm Friday, Feb 26. Resident conductor Daniel Brier and featured soloist Rachel Miller previewed the concert with Cara Lieurance.