South Haven Shooting Leaves Two Dead, One Injured

South Haven Police says a shooting on the pier at South Beach left two people dead, including the shooter, and one other person injured.

A news release says police responded Friday afternoon to 911 calls about an active shooter on the pier at Lake Michigan. Two men were found dead, one of those was the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound. A woman was injured. She was flown to a hospital in Kalamazoo.

Police say they are investigating to determine if there was a motive, and if there was any relationship between the shooter and his victims. It’s suspected the shooting may have been random.

Below: Video of South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson from WOOD TV 8