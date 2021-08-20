 South Haven Shooting Leaves Two Dead, One Injured | WMUK

South Haven Shooting Leaves Two Dead, One Injured

By 49 seconds ago

Credit WMUK

South Haven Police says a shooting on the pier at South Beach left two people dead, including the shooter, and one other person injured.

A news release says police responded Friday afternoon to 911 calls about an active shooter on the pier at Lake Michigan. Two men were found dead, one of those was the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound. A woman was injured. She was flown to a hospital in Kalamazoo.

Police say they are investigating to determine if there was a motive, and if there was any relationship between the shooter and his victims. It’s suspected the shooting may have been random.

Below: Video of South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson from WOOD TV 8

Tags: 
Gun violence
South Haven

Related Content

Kalamazoo Marches Against Gun Violence

By Leona Larson Jul 12, 2021
Leona Larson / WMUK

Citizens, community leaders, and law enforcement officers took to the streets Saturday, July 11, in the first of three “Marches Against Violence and Peace Smoke” to raise awareness of the recent increase in gun violence in Kalamazoo.


"Wear Orange" Supports Gun Violence Victims

By Dan Nichols Jun 3, 2021
Courtesy Celeste Kanpurwala

Friday, June 4, is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. And gun safety advocates are hosting virtual events around Michigan.


Gun Violence Shoots Up In Kalamazoo

By John McNeill May 4, 2021
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

Gun violence is at an all-time high in Kalamazoo. That's the message city commissioners got from Public Safety officials Monday, May 3.