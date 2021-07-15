Southwest MI Symphony Will Play Broadway Hits With Conductor-Candidate Matthew Aubin

The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra will take the stage at the Shadowlands Pavilion on Silver Beach in St. Joseph at 6:30 pm Saturday, July 17. The guest conductor, Matthew Aubin, will lead a program called "Belting Out Broadway," with special guest vocalist Nicole New. Aubin, a finalist for the position of music director with the SMSO, talked to Cara Lieurance for a preview of the concert.

An interview with Matthew Aubin.

Aubin is the music director of the Jackson Symphony in Michigan and artistic director of the Chelsea Symphony in New York City. He discusses the steps he's taken in Jackson to keep classical music essential, and shares stories of working on the Amazon Prime series Mozart In The Jungle.

