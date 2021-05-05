Special Education Millage Renewed

Turn-out was very low Tuesday. But voters renewed a regional special education millage in the Kalamazoo area.

The millage will raise about $12.5-million for special-ed services offered by nine area districts in the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Services Agency (KRESA). It was the fourth renewal for the millage.

Also Tuesday, voters in the Galesburg-Augusta School District narrowly rejected a 15-million bond issue for building and maintenance improvement projects. It failed by two votes once mail-in ballots were counted late Tuesday night.

The Board of Canvassers will meet Thursday to certify the results, but it will still be subject to recount if the results are challenged.