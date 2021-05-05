 Special Education Millage Renewed | WMUK

Special Education Millage Renewed

By John McNeill 2 minutes ago

Credit Andrew Robins / WMUK-FM

Turn-out was very low Tuesday. But voters renewed a regional special education millage in the Kalamazoo area.

The millage will raise about $12.5-million for special-ed services offered by nine area districts in the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Services Agency (KRESA). It was the fourth renewal for the millage.

Also Tuesday, voters in the Galesburg-Augusta School District narrowly rejected a 15-million bond issue for building and maintenance improvement projects. It failed by two votes once mail-in ballots were counted late Tuesday night. 

The Board of Canvassers will meet Thursday to certify the results, but it will still be subject to recount if the results are challenged.

election 2021
Education
special education
election

