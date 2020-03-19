Speeding Up Coronavirus Tests

By John McNeill 58 seconds ago

An illustration of the coronavirus shown in a presentation to Kalamazoo County commissioners
Credit John McNeill / WMUK

Kalamazoo County’s health director hopes to speed up testing for local cases of the corona virus by finding a lab that is closer to home.

Jim Rutherford says all samples now go to a state lab in Lansing, where there's a backlog. Rutherford says only a few labs in the area have the equipment necessary to do the screening for COVID-19. But he hopes one of them can be certified to test for the virus soon.

"Hospital organizations or systems like Bronson, Borgess, to get them online and private labs."

Rutherford spoke to Kalamazoo County commissioners on Tuesday, March 17. He said the wait time for test results may continue to get longer as the virus spreads.

"What used to be an anticipated 24-hour wait time is now three or four times that. So, that's what we're struggling with all over the country."

He says most patients with flu-like symptoms are screened for more common viruses first before COVID-19 tests are ordered. He says access to more labs would not only allow more testing but speed up the process of getting results.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Downtown Kalamazoo Faces The Pandemic

By 16 hours ago
Andy Robins / WMUK

National leaders are looking for ways to limit economic damage by the corona virus pandemic. Local communities, including Kalamazoo, are doing the same.


Food Bank Anticipates High Demand Because Of COVID-19 Crisis

By Mar 17, 2020
A close-up view of stacks of cans in an otherwise mostly empty warehouse room
Elaine Thompson / AP Photo

A food bank that serves eight counties in southern Michigan is facing a surge in demand for groceries because of the coronavirus pandemic. The South Michigan Food Bank says a food pantry that normally serves about 85 families had 212 of them show up Monday, with as many as 200 more families in line when supplies ran out.

Saving Jobs In The Coronavirus Era

By Mar 17, 2020
Paul Sancya / AP Photo

The corona virus outbreak now seems likely to trigger a recession. But an senior economist in Kalamazoo says there are ways to reduce the long-term impact.