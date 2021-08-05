 'Spongebob Squarepants' Makes Cooperating Fun At The Barn Theatre | WMUK

'Spongebob Squarepants' Makes Cooperating Fun At The Barn Theatre

By 36 seconds ago

Patrick Hunter as Patrick Star and the cast of Spongebob Squarepants at the Barn Theatre.
Credit barntheatreschool.org

Opening on Broadway in 2017 and earning 12 Tony nominations, Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical is getting the Barn Theatre treatment this month in one of its first regional runs. Shows are at 8 pm Tuesday-Saturday and at 5 pm Sundays through August 15. Director Eric Morris and actor Patrick Hunter (Patrick Star) joined Cara Lieurance for a preview. 


Morris explains that Spongebob has a completely unique musical score. Each number was written by a different rock, pop, or hip-hop artist -- including David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Aerosmith, and Panic! At The Disco. For Patrick Hunter, it's a show all about community and cooperation as the characters come together to save their town.

