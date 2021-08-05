'Spongebob Squarepants' Makes Cooperating Fun At The Barn Theatre

Opening on Broadway in 2017 and earning 12 Tony nominations, Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical is getting the Barn Theatre treatment this month in one of its first regional runs. Shows are at 8 pm Tuesday-Saturday and at 5 pm Sundays through August 15. Director Eric Morris and actor Patrick Hunter (Patrick Star) joined Cara Lieurance for a preview.

An interview with Patrick Hunter and Eric Morris.

Morris explains that Spongebob has a completely unique musical score. Each number was written by a different rock, pop, or hip-hop artist -- including David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Aerosmith, and Panic! At The Disco. For Patrick Hunter, it's a show all about community and cooperation as the characters come together to save their town.

