Stand Down For Veterans Friday

Kalamazoo County will hold its annual "Stand Down" event to help military veterans in need on Friday, September 18. But it will be a bit different because of COVID-19.

County Veteran Services Coordinator Lauren King says it will be a drive-through event.

"The Stand Down is the day when we focus on veterans and give them the resources and the items that can best help them in their current situation, whether it be homelessness or indigence or just seeking a very specific resource."

King says vets can get free flu shots and basic necessities. And she says several human service agencies will be there.

"Those resources are going to be everything from KVCC's Dental Clinic to Loaves and Fishes, Housing Resources, the Recovery Institute; there's just a plethora of resources available."

The Stand Down event will be held Friday at the Salvation Army on South Burdick Street in Kalamazoo. It's a good idea to pre-register by going online or calling the VA in Battle Creek at (269) 966-5600, extension 37878. You can more information by calling Kalamazoo County Veteran Services at (269) 373-5361.

King says the annual Stand Down usually draws over a hundred vets. But she says this year may be different because of COVID-19.

"We really don't know what to expect for this year because it is different. We are the only county in the cachement area that's actually holding the Stand Down this year. So, we know we're going to get people from other counties."

Veterans can come to the "Stand Down" without pre-registering but they must bring documents proving their status. Those who pre-register will get an assigned time slot to attend the event.