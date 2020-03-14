State Says COVID-19 Cases Up To 33, KPS Offering Meal Service

Michigan health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 33. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday night that nine more adults have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus. Saturday the state said eight more adults tested presumptive positive. (Note: This story was updated Saturday night March 14th at 9:54p.m.)

The postive test results announced Saturday were all in Southeast Michigan. The cases announced Friday night also came mostly from Southeast Michigan, as well as one in Bay County and one in Charlevoix County.

Kalamazoo County's Health and Community Services Department says it has submitted 16 test samples to the state. So far, there have not been any positive test results for COVID-19 in Kalamazoo County. The county activated its call center on Friday. It can be reached at 269-373-5267 seven days a week from 8:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services call center operates during the same hours, and can be reached at 888-535-6136

While schools throughout Michigan remain closed due to the pandemic, the Kalamazoo Public School district will continue offering meal service to KPS students.

Kalamazoo school officials say students will receive two days of meals on Monday and Wednesday and three days of meals on Friday at 20 schools and four community sites beginning march 16th through April 3rd.

Meanwhile Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order limiting visitors at hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities. The Gongwer News Service says the executive order bars anyone not necessary for medical care, support of activities of daily living.