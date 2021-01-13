StoryCorps Founder Dave Isay Discusses "Callings"

Dave Isay founded StoryCorps in 2003 as a way for people to record conversations with those important to them. As a young man, planning on medical school, Isay’s like took a detour that led him to a career in public radio, and ultimately the beginning of StoryCorps.

Isay’s new book chronicles how people find the work that’s meant for them. Callings: The Purpose and Passion of Work was a recent selection by the WMU Alumni book club.

A zoom event was held January 6th. Isay was interviewed by retired WMUK General Manager Gordon Bolar. You can see a video of the event here. You can also find Zinta Aistars’ interview with Dave Isay for WMUK's Art Beat here.