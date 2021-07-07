'Summer Of Soul' Is Among Kalamazoo Film Society Picks This Month

In early July, the Kalamazoo Film Society is sponsoring four films at Celebration Cinema. Two are currently showing: Janicza Bravo's Zola and Questlove's (Ahmir Thompson's) Summer of Soul (...Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

An interview with Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini of the Kalamazoo Film Society.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini share their reactions to the films and invite listeners to join a Virtual Lobby Discussion at 7 pm Thursday, July 8 via Zoom (use the contact form at kalfilmsociety.net to receive a link). Upcoming films include I Carry You With Me directed by Heidi Ewing, and Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, directed by Morgan Neville.