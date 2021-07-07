'Summer Of Soul' Is Among Kalamazoo Film Society Picks This Month

In early July, the Kalamazoo Film Society is sponsoring four films at Celebration Cinema. Two are currently showing: Janicza Bravo's Zola and Questlove's (Ahmir Thompson's) Summer of Soul (...Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised).
In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini share their reactions to the films and invite listeners to join a Virtual Lobby Discussion at 7 pm Thursday, July 8 via Zoom (use the contact form at kalfilmsociety.net to receive a link). Upcoming films include I Carry You With Me directed by Heidi Ewing, and Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, directed by Morgan Neville.