The Takeaway Looks At Increases In COVID Cases Among Young People In Michigan And Beyond

By The Takeaway 41 minutes ago

Registered Nurse Monica Quintana dons protective gear before entering a room at the William Beaumont hospital, April 21, 2021 in Royal Oak, Mich. Beaumont Health warned that its hospitals and staff had hit critical capacity levels.
Credit Carlos Osorio / Associated Press

Michigan is one of the nation’s hotspots right now for COVID-19 cases. The Takeaway explored the increase in hospitalizations of younger people due to the virus.

While other surges have hit elderly people harder, this time people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. As the Takeaway puts it.

In Michigan — one of the country’s current hotspots — hospitals are admitting more young people than at any other point in the pandemic, twice the rate they saw last fall according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association.

Guest host Nancy Solomon spoke with New York Times Science Reporter Apoorva Mandavilli and University of Michigan Associate Epidemiology Professor Emily Martin.

Tags: 
COVID-19
public health

