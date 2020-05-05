Tattoo Artist Fills Time During Quarantine Practicing On Himself

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If all this time at home has you thinking about cutting your own hair, here is another option. Tattoo artist Chris Woodhead of East London told CNN he has given himself one new piece of ink every day in quarantine. Woodhead, who already sported hundreds of tattoos, has been contorting to find blank spots on his body. To the tapestry of drawings, he's added a tiger, a virus symbol and on the bottom of one foot, a poignant question - when will it end?