Thank you Andy Robins, enjoy retirement

December 2021 marks the departure of long-time News Director Andy Robins, who will be retiring after 36 years of service to WMUK 102.1 FM.

Robins succeeded previous News Director Tony Griffin, who had passed in 1997. Under Robins' editorial leadership, WMUK-FM has won numerous journalism awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, the regional Associated Press, and the Public Media Journalists Association. The Station also won two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio and Television News Directors Association.

Robins also oversaw an expansion of WMUK's newsroom, and continually sought the highest standards of ethical journalism and integrity, helping to shape WMUK as one of the news leaders for our region.

WMUK thanks Andy for his years of service to our surrounding communities, and warmly wishes him and his family the very best in his retirement.