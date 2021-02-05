 Three Orchestras, Three Approaches: A Talk With Andrew Koehler | WMUK

Three Orchestras, Three Approaches: A Talk With Andrew Koehler

By 55 minutes ago

The Kalamazoo Philharmonia, rehearsing in January with safety protocols in place.
Credit Kalamazoo Philharmonia

Andrew Koehler, music director of the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony, Kalamazoo Philharmonia, and WMU Symphony, touched on how each group is faring during the pandemic in a conversation with Cara Lieurance.


In late March, the WMU Symphony will record two full concerts to be released online in April. 2020 Stulberg Silver Medalist Yeyong Jin will spend two days with the orchestra to record showpieces by Sarasate and Saint-Saens. They'll also feature an early work by Black American composer Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, written in the 1930s. A reduced Kalamazoo Philharmonia has begun rehearsing as well, to the joy of many of its members. They'll record an upcoming concert of Purcell, Warlock, Dorothy Rudd Moore, Ives and Respighi.  And the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony, with the help of video editing, will record the Barber of Seville overture by recording each part separately.

Tags: 
Andrew Koehler
WMU Symphony
Kalamazoo Philharmonia
Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra
COVID-19

Related Content

Rehearsals In Miller Plaza? Conductor Plans Flexible WMU Music-Making

By Aug 25, 2020
courtesy of the artist

Before the COVID-19 crisis began, longtime Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra music director Bruce Uchimura asked Andrew Koehler, a prominent regional conductor and a professor of music at Kalamazoo College, to conduct the symphony for the 2020/21 season. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Koehler says he was thrilled at the chance to work with an ensemble of dedicated young players on canonical repertoire.  Now, with the pandemic threatening to disrupt school openings, Koehler is navigating restricted paths for music-making at Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, and as director of the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra. He discusses some of the solutions, and the repertoire that will be remembered by the players as music that got them through the pandemic.


Stulberg Medalist Is Soloist With Junior Symphony In Program Of Romantic Works

By Feb 6, 2020
kjso.org

The Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra will continue its season at 4 pm on Sunday, Feb 9 at Chenery Auditorium  with a program called "Defining Romanticism." It brings together music of three great composers of the 19th century: Richard Wagner, Camille St.-Saëns, and Robert Schumann. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, conductor Andrew Koehler explains some of the ways each composer defined Romanticism, and they listen to excerpts of Wagner's Prelude to Die Meistersinger, St.-Saëns' Violin Concerto No. 3, and Schumann's Symphony No. 3, "Rhenish." 

Violinist Sory Park, the bronze medalist of the 2019 Stulberg International String Competition, will return as soloist. She is a student of Soovin Kim at the New English Conservatory of Music in Boston, MA.


Kalamazoo Philharmonia's 'From Sea To Shining Sea' Sparkles With Discovery

By Mar 3, 2020
https://www.flickr.com/photos/cayusa/. All creative commons.

No Copland, no Gershwin, no Bernstein. Instead, music director Andrew Koehler programmed Florence Price, Lou Harrison, and Roberto Sierra for the Kalamazoo Philharmonia's concert at 4 pm on Sunday, Mar 8 in the Light Fine Arts Center at Kalamazoo College. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Koehler says he put these unknown composers upfront to highlight their music and acknowledge the orchestra's tradition of musical discovery in its 30th season. 


Kal Junior Symphony Opens Season With 'Shifting Landscapes'

By Nov 7, 2019
Gábor Bence Molnár

At 4 pm on Sunday, Nov 10 at Chenery Auditorium, the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra will open its season with four works which conductor Andrew Koehler sums up as 'Shifting Landscapes.' They are Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture (Fingal's Cave), which depicts a remote place in Scotland; The Accursed Huntsman, Cesar Franck's mythic tone poem; an extremely rare piece by Z. Noskowski inspired by a mountain lake in Poland, and Poems of the Sea by Ernst Bloch. 