Touch, Phrase & Harmony: A Quick Talk With Jazz Pianist Glenn Zaleski

Brooklyn-based Glenn Zaleski finished recording an album and became a father within a six-day span last February. The album The Question was released in July 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zaleski was mostly unable tour the new album around the country. At 4 pm on Sunday, May 2, Zaleski, joined by bassist Desmond White and drummer Allan Mednard, will take the stage in the Wellspring Theatre for a livestreamed concert on the Rising Stars Series, presented by The Gilmore. He spoke with Cara Lieurance for a preview.

An interview with Glenn Zaleski.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.