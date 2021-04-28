 Touch, Phrase & Harmony: A Quick Talk With Jazz Pianist Glenn Zaleski | WMUK

Touch, Phrase & Harmony: A Quick Talk With Jazz Pianist Glenn Zaleski

Glenn Zaleski
Credit Chris Drukker

Brooklyn-based Glenn Zaleski finished recording an album and became a father within a six-day span last February. The album The Question was released in July 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zaleski was mostly unable tour the new album around the country.  At 4 pm on Sunday, May 2, Zaleski, joined by bassist Desmond White and drummer Allan Mednard, will take the stage in the Wellspring Theatre for a livestreamed concert on the Rising Stars Series, presented by The Gilmore. He spoke with Cara Lieurance for a preview.


gilmore keyboard festival
Glenn Zaleski

