Trump Endorses State Representative's Primary Challenge To Upton

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed state Representative Steve Carra’s bid for Congress in Southwest Michigan. Carra announced earlier this year that he would challenge long time Congressman Fred Upton in next year’s Republican primary.

The Three Rivers Republican is one of at least four candidates who have announced a primary challenge against Upton. Carra is in his first term in the Michigan House. Upton first won election to Congress in 1986, he hasn’t said if he will seek re-election next year. Upton was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year. In his statement, Trump says Upton has not done the job that our country needs, and doesn’t deserve to keep his seat.

NEW!



President Donald J. Trump announces endorsement of Michigan State Representative Steve Carra to oppose RINO Congressman Fred Upton pic.twitter.com/GqljetWKTX — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 7, 2021

Upton told the Detroit News in a text message that the former President's endorsement of Carra is "not a big surprise."