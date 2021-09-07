 Trump Endorses State Representative's Primary Challenge To Upton | WMUK

Trump Endorses State Representative's Primary Challenge To Upton

By 1 hour ago

Credit Andy Robins / WMUK

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed state Representative Steve Carra’s bid for Congress in Southwest Michigan. Carra announced earlier this year that he would challenge long time Congressman Fred Upton in next year’s Republican primary.

The Three Rivers Republican is one of at least four candidates who have announced a primary challenge against Upton. Carra is in his first term in the Michigan House. Upton first won election to Congress in 1986, he hasn’t said if he will seek re-election next year. Upton was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year. In his statement, Trump says Upton has not done the job that our country needs, and doesn’t deserve to keep his seat.

Upton told the Detroit News in a text message that the former President's endorsement of Carra is "not a big surprise." 

Tags: 
Election 2022
Politics

Related Content

Meijer Says Chance For Independent January 6 Commission Slipping Away

By May 24, 2021
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. AP Photo/John Minchillo, File
John Minchillo / Associated Press

(MPRN) Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer says he’s losing confidence in Congress’s ability to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol.


Elections Bureau Says Anti-Lockdown Campaign Has Enough Valid Signatures

By Apr 19, 2021
Andy Robins / WMUK

(MPRN) The Michigan Bureau of Elections says a petition campaign to initiate a law to curtail the governor’s use of emergency powers has gathered the signatures it needs.