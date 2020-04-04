Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Kalamazoo County

Kalamazoo County health officials say two people have died due to COVID-19. Both are described as “older adults with underlying health conditions.”

This is the second and third death in Kalamazoo County due to the Corona virus. The death of a Western Michigan University student was announced March 29th. He was not a Kalamazoo County resident, and died at Beaumont Hospital in suburban Detroit.

Below is the statement from the Kalamazoo County Community Services Department:

