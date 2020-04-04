Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Kalamazoo County

Kalamazoo County health officials say two people have died due to COVID-19. Both are described as “older adults with underlying health conditions.”
This is the second and third death in Kalamazoo County due to the Corona virus. The death of a Western Michigan University student was announced March 29th. He was not a Kalamazoo County resident, and died at Beaumont Hospital in suburban Detroit.
Below is the statement from the Kalamazoo County Community Services Department:
Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department (HCS) received notification of two deaths in Kalamazoo County attributed to COVID-19. Both individuals were older adults with underlying medical conditions. This brings the total number of deaths to three.
HCS continues to work with all of our community partners as we address the challenges facing our community due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Community mitigation and prevention measures are already in place due to Governor Whitmer's Executive Order "Stay Home, Stay Safe". HCS urges residents to comply with the executive order to help stop the spread within our community. Everyone should take the recommended precautions seriously and practice prevention, such as staying home and washing hands.