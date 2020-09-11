Utility Asks To Cut Hundreds Of Trees Near The Kalamazoo River

By 39 minutes ago

A view of the Kalamazoo River, looking south from East Mosel Avenue. Consumers Energy wants to run two new power lines across the water from its substation on the east side of Riverview Drive. One would cross the water near the tower on the left. The other would cross the river further south. The utility is asking to cut down about 700 trees on the west side of the river, to make way for the lines.
Credit Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

The City of Kalamazoo is considering a proposal from Consumers Energy to clear about 700 trees on the city's North Side near the Kalamazoo River. While the city’s Tree Committee approved the plan last week, some members say it reflects an outmoded view of trees' value to Kalamazoo.


Consumers says it needs to cut down the trees so it can run new power lines to Graphic Packaging as the paper mill expands its plant. The utility’s Sam Chansler told the Committee last week that the trees Consumers is asking to remove are on the west side of the river, near East Mosel Avenue and Riverview Drive.

Consumers will pay the city about $8400, or roughly $12 a tree in compensation, according to records shared in the meeting.

Chansler says that’s a fair price for the timber. “It’s mostly low-value species, cottonwood, box elder, dead ash, some soft maple, and that’s about it,” he told the board.

But Assistant City Engineer Anthony Ladd, the Tree Committee’s interim leader, said the trees also have environmental and aesthetic value to Kalamazoo. Ladd said the city’s valuation process needs to reflect that in the future.

“We owe it to the city and everyone around us to figure that out shortly,” he said.

Environmental Concerns Committee liaison Phil Dietrich said it might once have made sense to value trees strictly for the wood. Now, he said, “I’m finding that way of valuing tree cover obsolete.”

The City Commission will have the final say on the easement, but it’s not clear when the proposal will reach it. Chansler told the Tree Committee the clearing needs to start before the ground gets soggy in November to avoid throwing off Graphic Packaging’s timeline.

Tags: 
Environment

Related Content

Company Wants To Test Fish After The Morrow Dam Crisis

By Aug 12, 2020
Closeup of a man's forearms and hands, with dark, goopy mud in his palms. Leaves and trunks behind.
Courtesy photo / Jon Lee/Devin Bloom

A company that’s part of the Superfund cleanup of the Kalamazoo River has concerns about the Morrow Dam drawdown. Paper manufacturer Georgia-Pacific wants to know if PCBs have washed out of Morrow Lake near Galesburg. The company says it can find out by testing fish, but the state has a problem with the plan.

How A Spill From One Oil Pipeline Launched A Movement To Shut Down Another

By Jul 24, 2020
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Beth Wallace is with the National Wildlife Federation. She works from its office in Ann Arbor. But Wallace is originally from Marshall. When Enbridge Energy’s Line 6B pipeline broke near the city in 2010, Wallace headed home to help with the cleanup. The pipe had spilled close to a million gallons of crude oil into the Kalamazoo River.


Study Points To Mixed Results For Turtles 10 Years After Oil Spill

By Jul 22, 2020
The female turtle is much bigger than the male. Both have dark shells and their heads pulled inside the shell.
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Josh Otten sits in a kayak in the Kalamazoo River west of Battle Creek. He’s pulled up to the bank, holding a palm-sized, wriggling black-and-yellow-striped turtle. Otten turns it over, showing the dark lines and brown spots on its plastron (the underside of the shell). This is a northern map turtle, the most abundant species in the river.

  