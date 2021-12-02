Versatile Performer Darius De Haas Is WMU's Special Guest In 'Next Stop, Broadway'

Darius De Haas draws upon his early immersion in the world of jazz and theater on Chicago's South Side, his college training in Chicago and New York, and his professional experience in hundreds of roles in music theater productions on Broadway and beyond. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, he says his formal and informal training allows him take advantage of serendipitous moments, like when he was contacted by the producers of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

An interview with Darius De Haas.

De Haas provides the singing voice of Shy Baldwin, one of the television series' main characters. He'll sing some of the original songs he recorded for the show in Next Stop, Broadway!, WMU Theater's annual showcase of advanced students sharing the stage with an experienced professional. The performances are at 7:30 pm Dec 2-4 at the Williams Theatre at WMU.