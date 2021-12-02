 Versatile Performer Darius De Haas Is WMU's Special Guest In 'Next Stop, Broadway' | WMUK

Versatile Performer Darius De Haas Is WMU's Special Guest In 'Next Stop, Broadway'

By 1 hour ago

Darius De Haas.
Credit Harry McFann/Ryan Paternite

Darius De Haas draws upon his early immersion in the world of jazz and theater on Chicago's South Side, his college training in Chicago and New York, and his professional experience in hundreds of roles in music theater productions on Broadway and beyond.  In an interview with Cara Lieurance, he says his formal and informal training allows him take advantage of serendipitous moments, like when he was contacted by the producers of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.


De Haas provides the singing voice of Shy Baldwin, one of the television series' main characters. He'll sing some of the original songs he recorded for the show in Next Stop, Broadway!,  WMU Theater's annual showcase of advanced students sharing the stage with an experienced professional. The performances are at 7:30 pm Dec 2-4 at the Williams Theatre at WMU. 

Tags: 
Let's Hear It
local music
Darius De Haas
WMU Theater

Related Content

Real Life Seeps Into Fairy-Tale World Of 'Into The Woods'

By Sep 21, 2021
Courtesy of WMU Theatre

Following the world premiere of a newly-commissioned play, WMU Theatre will continue its season with a classic Sondheim musical staged in an outdoor amphitheater. Director Anthony J. Hamilton and Isaiah Le, a WMU senior who plays the Narrator/Mysterious Man, gave Cara Lieurance an inside look at the themes of Into The Woods: Be careful what you wish for; "nice" is different than "good;" and no one is alone.