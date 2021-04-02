Video Magic Combines Symphony, Narrator And Ballet For Russian Romance

The Battle Creek Symphony's next concert, "Russian Romance," is at 7:30 pm Saturday, April 3. It's a free concert that can be streamed by filling out reservation form at the Battle Creek Symphony website.

An interview with Anne Harrigan, music director of the Battle Creek Symphony.

Music director Anne Harrigan tells Cara Lieurance that production for this concert began in January and was completed in March. The most complicated part of the concert was Sergei Prokofiev's Peter And The Wolf, for narrator, dancers, and orchestra. Following pandemic safety guidelines, the orchestra recorded its music, the dancers recorded their dances, and narrator Sean Washington recorded his narration, and the parts were brought together by the symphony's media partner, Ingalls Pictures. For their performance of Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet, Harrigan says a special arrangement was commissioned to accommodate the exact number of players that could fit in the recording space - around 25 musicians.

