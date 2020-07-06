Violinist Barry Ross Keeps Practicing And Supporting Causes During Pandemic

The violin is a way of life for Barry Ross, the concertmaster emeritus of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, and the founder of the Kalamazoo Philharmonia (formerly known as the Kalamazoo College and Community Orchestra). A generous soloist and collaborator, Ross has missed making music with colleagues and students during the Covid-19 shutdown. He wishes he could still put pencil marks on a young learner's music during a lesson. Playing duets online is hard, when the program allows only one player to "speak" at a time.

An interview with violinist Barry Ross.

But the shutdown hasn't changed his dedication to learning and growing as a soloist. Currently, Ross says he's working on vibrato, adjusting it from "section leader" to "soloist." He also started a Youtube channel, Barry Ross Music, with a video dedicated to friendship and favorite songs.

Ross is involved in a fundraising campaign for the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra in honor of its 100th anniversary. Many of the celebrations have been postponed, but in the meantime, he says, the KSO's education and outreach programs have been keeping young people engaged online. He says the orchestra hopes to raise just over $8 million, and early response by the community has been very encouraging.

