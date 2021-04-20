Virtual Lobby Discussion is Your Chance To Predict 2020 Oscar Winners

At 7 pm on Wednesday, April 21, the Kalamazoo Film Society will continue its series of Virtual Lobby Discussions, which were created during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow people to continue to engage in film chats. Rather than choosing a specific film as a topic, president Dhera Strauss says the Society decided to focus on the Academy Awards, which will be broadcast on Sunday, April 26. The Kalamazoo Film Society sponsored local showings of nearly all of the Best Picture nominees.

An interview with Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini.

In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Strauss says the May 1 deadline to apply for a $1000 grant for regional filmmakers is approaching. Cimini gives an overview of the KFS picks currently playing at Celebration Cinema. Full details on the Virtual Lobby Discussion, current and upcoming films, and the grant are available at kalfilmsociety.net.