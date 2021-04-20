 Virtual Lobby Discussion is Your Chance To Predict 2020 Oscar Winners | WMUK

Virtual Lobby Discussion is Your Chance To Predict 2020 Oscar Winners

By 1 hour ago

The Kalamazoo Film Society logo
Credit kalfilmsociety.net

At 7 pm on Wednesday, April 21, the Kalamazoo Film Society will continue its series of Virtual Lobby Discussions, which were created during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow people to continue to engage in film chats. Rather than choosing a specific film as a topic, president Dhera Strauss says the Society decided to focus on the Academy Awards, which will be broadcast on Sunday, April 26. The Kalamazoo Film Society sponsored local showings of nearly all of the Best Picture nominees.


In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Strauss says the May 1 deadline to apply for a $1000 grant for regional filmmakers is approaching. Cimini gives an overview of the KFS picks currently playing at Celebration Cinema. Full details on the Virtual Lobby Discussion, current and upcoming films, and the grant are available at kalfilmsociety.net.

Tags: 
kalamazoo film society
dhera strauss
Madeline Cimini
Let's Hear It

Related Content

Tune In From Anywhere For Virtual Lobby Discussion on 'Nomadland,' Offered By Film Society

By Mar 23, 2021
Courtesy Fox Searchlight Pictures

Kalamazoo Film Society president Dhera Strauss and member Madeline Cimini give an update on the sponsored films (Minari, The Father, and Nomadland) showing at Celebration Cinema and preview upcoming releases, in a conversation with Cara Lieurance. At 7 pm on Wednesday, the Oscar-nominated Nomadland, directed by Chloé Zhao, will be the topic of a "Virtual Lobby Discussion." Email kalfilmsociety (at) yahoo.com to receive link to the Zoom discussion. They also preview next month's upcoming films: French Exit (starring Michelle Pfeiffer) and a presentation of Oscar-nominated short films.


Kal Film Society Has 5 Films In Theaters; Will Open Virtual Lobby For 'Ma Rainey' Talk

By Feb 22, 2021
David Lee / Netflix

The Kalamazoo Film Society is sponsoring five films at Celebration Cinemas this month, which is a big change from the restrictions of the last year. President Dhera Strauss and member Madeline Cimini talked with Cara Lieurance about the different films - Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Land, and The World To Come -  and gave a reminder that the KFS is offering a $1000 grant for regional filmmakers who apply by May 1. 