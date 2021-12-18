'Wait Wait' for Dec. 18, 2021: With Not My Job guest Keke Palmer

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Keke Palmer and panelists Mo Rocca, Faith Salie and Tom Bodett. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Oh, My Cron, It's Everywhere! A Musky Honor; and The World's Most Famous Law Student

Panel Questions

Avengers: Eldercare

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a Christmas wish that came true, but didn't quite work out ... only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Keke Palmer answers three questions about palmists

Keke Palmer is one of the busiest people in Hollywood. As an Emmy-winning actor, writer, TV host, singer and social media sensation, it seems like there's nothing that she can't do. We put that to the test when we ask her three questions about palm readers and other psychics.

Panel Questions

Pop a wheelie with your TV; Oh Tannenbummer; and A Venomous Holiday Decoration

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A New School Mas-CAW!-t; From "Our Before They Were Dictators" File; and The World's Dingiest Gingerbread House

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Elon Musk, who will be the next Time Magazine Person of the Year.

