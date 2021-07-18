'Wait Wait' For July 17, 2021: 'Hamilton' Star Phillipa Soo Plays Not My Job

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Phillipa Soo and panelists Gina Brillon, Helen Hong and Mo Rocca. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Texas Flee Step; Hot Vacation Spot; Joe's Kid Could Paint That!

Panel Questions

Swimming With Strangers

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about new frontiers in beer advertising, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Hamilton' Star Phillipa Soo On Ham

Soo created the role of Eliza Hamilton on Broadway and was just nominated for an Emmy for the televised version of her performance. We've invited her to play a game called "Hamilton? Try a ton o' ham."

Panel Question

CSI: Pets; World's Worst Lottery; Woke Coke

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Bowled Over By Buried Treasure; Ukemania!; Aquarium Busters

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict how Texas will get the wayward Democrats to come back.



UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: The following program was taped before an audience of no one.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR News quiz. Up, up and away on me. I'm your beautiful Bill-oon (ph), Bill Kurtis. And here's your host, a man who updated his resume just now when he heard he's the host of this show. It's Peter Sagal.

(APPLAUSE)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill, and thanks, everybody. I am enjoying one of the gifts of being a new parent, and that is a cold I got from my kid. Later today, we're going to be talking to Phillipa Soo, star of "Hamilton" on Broadway. And instead of asking her questions and stuff, I'm just going to do the whole first act of the show from memory. So you'd better get your calls in now. The number is 1-888-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924.

Hi, you're on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

BRAD LEACH: Hi, Peter. This is Brad Leach (ph) from Hyde Park, N.Y.

SAGAL: Hyde Park, N.Y., former home of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, right?

LEACH: That's correct.

SAGAL: And what do you do there?

LEACH: I'm an elementary school teacher.

SAGAL: Wow, is that something you always wanted to do?

LEACH: Yes, it is. Yeah, I just finished my 24th year of teaching.

SAGAL: Wow.

HELEN HONG: Whoa.

SAGAL: Wow. So do you have the experience of, like, actual, like, adults walking into your room and saying, Hey, Mr. Leach, it's me. Remember me?

LEACH: Oh, yes. I actually had a former student mix me a drink at a bar recently.

HONG: What?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No, no, no. Did he call you Mr. Leach?

LEACH: Yes.

SAGAL: Here's your vodka stinger, Mr. Leach.

(LAUGHTER)

LEACH: Yes, he did.

SAGAL: Well, it's great to have you with us, Brad. Let me introduce you to our panel this week. First, it's a comedian you can see at the House of Comedy in Phoenix on August 26 through the 29. She just won a Gracie Award for her special "The Floor Is Lava" on Amazon. It's Gina Brillon.

GINA BRILLON: Hi.

(APPLAUSE)

BRILLON: What's up, Brad?

LEACH: Hey. Hi, Gina.

SAGAL: Next, a comedian who's in Season 2 of the hit series "Never Have I Ever" out now on Netflix. It's Helen Hong.

(APPLAUSE)

HONG: Hey, Brad. You're a saint.

LEACH: Hi, Helen. Thank you (laughter).

SAGAL: Finally, the author of "Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving" and starring this fall off Broadway in the new Douglas Carter Beane play "Fairycakes," it's Mo Rocca.

(APPLAUSE)

MO ROCCA: Hey, Brad.

LEACH: Hey, Mo.

SAGAL: Brad, welcome to the show. You're going to play Who's Bill This Time? Bill Kurtis is going to read you three quotations from this week's news. If you can correctly identify or explain just two of them, you will win our prize - any voice from our show you might choose on your voicemail. Are you ready to go?

LEACH: I'm all set.

SAGAL: All right, here is your first quote.

KURTIS: I think the Democrats know what they're doing. I pray the Democrats know what they're doing.

SAGAL: That was a Texan quoted in The Guardian talking about how Democratic lawmakers in Texas managed to prevent a voter suppression bill from passing this week simply by doing what?

LEACH: By leaving the state.

SAGAL: By running away.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: That's exactly right. Forty-six Democratic lawmakers fled Texas to prevent the state House from having a quorum, echoing the thousands of Democrats who had previously fled Texas because it was Texas.

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Now, to be honest, running is just not the Texas way. The Texas way is to trap yourself inside a small Ford and get slaughtered so that someday it can be a weirdly disappointing tourist attraction.

HONG: (Laughter).

BRILLON: So what you're saying is running away is not the solution to my problems?

SAGAL: Well...

BRILLON: I feel like you guys aren't seeing how good this is.

SAGAL: Has it worked for you, Gina?

BRILLON: Yeah. Yeah. So far, works great.

SAGAL: So far, it has worked for the Democrats. They jumped on this chartered plane, and they went to D.C. That shows how serious they are. Nobody goes to D.C. in July. And this is all true because in a picture of them on the bus from the airport, someone saw a case of Miller Lite. I mean, obviously, that was a plant, if it was really something the Democrats brought, it would be like a case of Mike's soft lemonade.

BRILLON: (Laughter).

HONG: Please explain this to me. So the reason why they fled is because if they're not there, the rest of the state House can't vote on this thing?

SAGAL: Right. The only way the Democrats could stop it - because all Republicans are voting for it, and they outnumber the Democrats in the Texas State Legislature - is to leave so that there's no quorum. Now, one reason they went to D.C. is that Texas has no legal jurisdiction there because the governor of Texas, who very much wants to pass this law, could have sent Texas state troopers to their house to grab them and bring them to the house.

HONG: What?

BRILLON: That's the most Texas thing I ever heard. You either come, or we will bring you.

ROCCA: We will send Chuck Norris. He will get you.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So the Texas Legislature is very limited in terms of its time. It's a part-time legislature. So right now they're in a special session called by the governor that lasts through August, so they have to stay away through August. But the governor says that as soon as they come back, he will call another special session until this thing is passed.

HONG: Oh, man.

SAGAL: So basically, they're in exile. And the idea is, well, you can't stay away from home. I mean, you know, you can't live in a hotel, you know, away from your families.

BRILLON: I'm a stand-up comic. We can.

SAGAL: Yes, exactly.

HONG: Wait. So they all have part-time jobs? Like, they're all, like, pool cleaning or something on the side?

SAGAL: Yeah, exactly. Weirdly, they're all pool cleaners. I don't know why that happened.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: It's interesting. They're all Texas Democrats. Their other job - they're all outdoor piano players in Austin.

HONG: (Laughter).

ROCCA: I think I just have to say, I mean, I'm going to lose people here. But I think Austin - it's a really annoying city. If you're going to be in Texas, go for, like, a real Texas city like Fort Worth or Amarillo.

HONG: Austin is the Portland of the South. It really is. I, one time, was in a diner in Austin and asked for jelly. And the server literally looked at me and went, we don't have that product here, but can I offer you a tomato rhubarb compote?

SAGAL: No.

HONG: Yes, in Austin.

SAGAL: That's great.

HONG: And I was like, are you kidding me right now? Jelly is throwing you off.

ROCCA: Oh, I mean, meanwhile, in Fort Worth, any kind of restaurant you go into, they'll just serve you a raw steak. It doesn't matter. It could be Japanese. It could be Indian.

BRILLON: It could be a vegan restaurant.

ROCCA: And they'll give you a steak, yes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here is your next quote.

KURTIS: It's a world record.

SAGAL: That was somebody who was happy - really - to be in Death Valley, Calif., this last week in order to be present for the world record what?

LEACH: For the hottest temperature.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The world record highest temperature - normal people might flee from 135-degree heat or just have the common sense to lie down and die but not weather tourists who actually went on purpose to Death Valley to experience the hottest temperatures ever recorded on Earth.

HONG: No.

SAGAL: Why would you do that when you can just wait 10 years and enjoy the same thing in Boston?

HONG: Wow. Are there even hotels that you could stay at in Death Valley?

SAGAL: Yes. Yes, Death Valley is a tourist destination. It's the lowest and hottest spot in North America. Europeans apparently love it because the Europeans love the images of the American West. So they love to come out and, like, see Death Valley and the deserts of New Mexico. They love that stuff.

ROCCA: Wearing nothing but sandals with socks.

SAGAL: Exactly. Well, it's so hot even the Germans took the socks off first. Death Valley is just raking it in right now, of course, and hopes to pull in similar tourist money. Denver has officially renamed itself Beheadingsburg (ph).

BRILLON: Oh, God.

SAGAL: All right, moving on, here is your last quote.

KURTIS: If people are stupid enough to pay those prices for this crapstraction, then fine.

SAGAL: That was art critic Jerry Saltz talking about somebody who is selling art to people who may be more interested in the artist's father than the work itself. Who are we talking about?

LEACH: Oh, Hunter Biden.

SAGAL: Hunter Biden, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Mr. Biden, having failed the more typical pursuits of presidential sons like faking your way into the Texas Air National Guard, has taken up painting and his work is being sold for prices ranging from 75- to $500,000, raising big ethical questions for the White House. What if somebody buys up the paintings to gain influence with the president? Why is there a series of paintings called My Father: The Nudes?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So the White House came up with a scheme they say will make it all aboveboard. People will buy the paintings without Hunter ever knowing their names. It's going to be really embarrassing in a few years when the restrictions are lifted, and Hunter finds out that all of the anonymous buyers were Dr. Jill Biden.

HONG: (Laughter).

ROCCA: Oh.

BRILLON: It's true. I would buy all of my son's awful artwork. I would.

ROCCA: And I still think it's really lousy that the former president didn't even put in a bid for Don Jr.'s finger paintings.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: This is the kind of thing that just makes me be like, you know, all of you need to spend time with a Korean mother for, like, five minutes...

SAGAL: Why?

HONG: ...Because there's no way that my mother would ever be like, oh, honey. She'd take one look and be like, who the hell is going to buy this crap?

BRILLON: On the opposite side of the spectrum, if you had a Latina mother, you're too supportive, far too supportive. Like, we'll go to jail for our children.

SAGAL: And do you think that did not work out well for you as an adult now?

BRILLON: No, because I'm a princess.

SAGAL: OK.

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Good. I mean, it works out.

ROCCA: She's standing. Listeners can't see this, but her mother's standing right behind her, holding up an applause sign right now when Gina speaks.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Brad do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Brad got three right.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Congratulations, Brad. Well done.

LEACH: Thank you. It was a lot of fun.

SAGAL: Thank you, Brad.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SENSITIVE ARTIST")

KING MISSILE: (Singing) I am a sensitive artist. I am a sensitive artist. I am a sensitive artist. Nobody understands me because I am so deep.

SAGAL: Right now panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news - Gina, there's a new app called Swimply. What, Gina, is Swimply?

BRILLON: Swimply - maybe using chlorine water to get rid of your pimples - Swimply.

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: How - why would you need...

ROCCA: Oh.

SAGAL: ...An app for that?

(LAUGHTER)

BRILLON: I mean, it's - can I have...

SAGAL: I'll give you a hint.

BRILLON: ...A hint?

SAGAL: It's for when you find yourself - when you have goggles and a floaty and nowhere to go.

BRILLON: Oh. So it's a way that you can find, like, pools or bodies of water that you can swim in.

SAGAL: I'll give it to you. It's Airbnb for pools.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, CHEERING)

BRILLON: What?

SAGAL: You know, you can read people's houses on Airbnb - right? - so why not their swimming pools? Users or pool swimps (ph) get a place to cool off. And pool owners get a bunch of...

BRILLON: I'm sorry.

SAGAL: ...Strangers' pee.

BRILLON: Did you say pool swimps?

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Pool swimps.

BRILLON: That sounds like a pool version of a pimp.

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Pool swimps.

ROCCA: (Laughter).

BRILLON: (Laughter).

HONG: It kind of is. The app is a...

BRILLON: A swimp.

SAGAL: It is - kind of is.

HONG: The app is a pool version of a pimp 'cause it's...

SAGAL: It kind of is...

HONG: ...Pimping out your pool.

SAGAL: ...Now that you mention it. Yeah.

ROCCA: Well, it's also - I mean, not all pools are created equal.

GINA BRILLON AND PETER SAGAL: True.

ROCCA: I mean, like, if you have somebody who is used to an infinity pool, and then...

SAGAL: Right.

ROCCA: ...They show up and it's an above-ground pool, they're going to be really upset.

SAGAL: Well, right.

HONG: Well, that's...

SAGAL: But I mean, it's just like Airbnb or anything else.

HONG: There's pictures, presumably.

SAGAL: There's pictures. You can see what it's like. Yeah.

ROCCA: You could shoot...

BRILLON: (Laughter).

ROCCA: ...The above-ground pool to make it look luxurious, Peter.

SAGAL: You sure can. Right. You just need the right angle. By the way, why are we so snobby about above-ground pools?

HONG: It's the ladder.

SAGAL: You swim in them.

HONG: It's the - it's climbing the ladder bit that's just...

ROCCA: It's climbing the ladder.

HONG: ...There's something just not sexy about it.

SAGAL: So why is - I mean, the ladder per se cannot be the problem.

HONG: You just can't - you know how, like, in every movie when they show, like, the hot person getting out of the pool, and it's always like they lift - they, like, launch...

ROCCA: Yes.

HONG: ...Themselves up...

ROCCA: Yes.

HONG: ...Onto the pool deck.

BRILLON: If you did that in an above-ground pool...

ROCCA: Yeah. Exactly. Bo Derek would have toppled over and broken her neck.

HONG: (Laughter) Exactly.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LET'S GO SWIMMING")

THE WIGGLES: (Singing) We're swimming - swimming at the pool.

SAGAL: Coming up, it's one small step for man, one giant drunken stagger for beers. It's the groundbreaking beer-themed Bluff The Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! from NPR.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Mo Rocca, Gina Brillon and Helen Hong. And here again is your host, the man who's always wondered what those funny strings on his shoes are for, Peter Sagal.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill. Right now, it's time for the WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play our game on the air. Hi. You are on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

DAVID GONNET: Hi. This is David Gonnet (ph) calling from Cincinnati, Ohio.

SAGAL: Hey, David. How are you? What do you do there in Cincinnati?

GONNET: Well, I actually work in luxury retail - the luxury that you drink one coffee capsule at a time.

SAGAL: You work for Nespresso, don't you?

GONNET: There you go. Absolutely right. That was an easy quiz.

SAGAL: Do you get to hang out with George Clooney all the time? Is he just hanging around the lobby, drinking espresso?

GONNET: You know, he grew up right across the river from Cincinnati, in northern Kentucky, but he has not stopped by anytime soon.

SAGAL: Oh, well, that's too bad. Well, David, it is great to have you on the show. You're going to play the game in which you have to tell truth from fiction. Bill, what is David's topic?

KURTIS: Hold my beer because I have a new idea.

SAGAL: People love drinking beer, yet for some reason, beer companies think they actually need to advertise to get people to drink it. Our panelists are going to tell you about a new frontier in beer advertising. Pick the one who's telling the truth and you'll win our prize, the WAIT WAITer of your choice on your voicemail. Ready to go?

GONNET: Ready to go, yes.

SAGAL: All right, let's do it. Let's first hear from Helen Hong.

HONG: Ah, the stuff of dreams - flying, being chased by lions, realizing you're naked at work and guzzling a cold, refreshing 12- or 24-ounce Coors Lager, 4.2% alcohol by volume. Please drink responsibly. Yes, the Coors Brewing Company has figured out how to infiltrate your dreams. No, this is not a horrifying "Black Mirror" episode. It's an actual marketing campaign tested by Coors earlier this year. The beer giant encouraged people to watch a short online video before bed, then play an eight-hour soundscape overnight. This targeted dream incubation would then trigger, quote, "refreshing dreams of Coors," according to the company.

Um, yikes, exclaimed top sleep researchers, who this week published an open letter warning the public about companies using targeted dream incubation. The experts cautioned against ad campaigns weaponizing sleep, saying, quote, "something like 30 million people have Alexa-type devices in their bedroom, and those devices can play anything they want, whenever they want. And advertisers could buy advertising time they want played at, like, 2:30 in the morning." So if you suddenly wake up hankering for a middling product that you would never normally crave, toss out your Google Home, re-watch "Inception" and be very, very afraid.

BRILLON: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Coors figuring out a way to get you to dream about their product. Your next story of marketing that's newski for brewskis comes from Gina Brillon.

BRILLON: For years, beer companies have been criticized for using scantily clad models and unrealistic body standards to sell their product. Now Heineken is saying, how about not-at-all-clad models and very realistic body standards? Heineken's new Hiney-ken (ph) campaign features real beer drinkers all in the nude - naked, regular people doing regular beer-drinking stuff - throwing darts at a bar - watch out - grilling sausages by the pool...

HONG: (Laughter).

BRILLON: ...Definitely watch out - falling asleep in a beach chair - hope you bought sunscreen - and a lot of sunscreen.

Heineken says that they were inspired by the Dove ads promoting body positivity by showing real women and real bodies. Said a spokesperson, we felt it was time for some beer belly positivity. While the ads have stirred up some controversy, Heineken says their competitor Budweiser had nudes in their ads for years. Quote, "either finally put some pants on those Clydesdales or stop complaining."

SAGAL: Heineken does ads featuring real beer drinkers with their real beer bodies in the nude. And your last story about the old barley pop comes from Mo Rocca.

ROCCA: When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, the makers of Corona beer were understandably concerned. But what's happened since then has surprised the beer industry. Corona beer sales actually surged 30% over the past 16 months due to the increased name recognition brought by the virus. Competitor Anheuser-Busch has taken note and is set to introduce a line of what they're calling pale ailments (ph) distributed by their new Anheuser-Thrush (ph) division. Says marketing chief Carol Cassol (ph), people spend all day Googling diseases and disorders. Linking your brand to something that makes you sick can, in fact, make you rich. And so Stella Artois will be repackaged as Stella Arteriosclerosis...

HONG: (Laughter).

ROCCA: ...Modelo Especial as Modelo Esyphilis (ph)...

BRILLON: (Laughter).

ROCCA: ...And PBR as IBS and Milwaukee's Best as Milwaukee's Best.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Adds Cassol, we stayed away from serious illnesses. We didn't want the names to be in poorer taste than our beer.

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: All right, here are your choices. Some beer company has decided on a new way of advertising their product. Is it, from Helen Hong, Coors figuring out a way to make you dream about their beer when you sleep; from Gina, Heineken with an ad campaign featuring real beer drinkers with their real beer bellies and beer everything else in the nude; or from Mo Rocca, beers trying to get with Corona onto that pandemic bandwagon of free publicity? Which of these is the real story of a beer ad campaign in the news?

GONNET: Well, they all sound like possibilities, but I'm going to go with the body positive story from Heineken and Gina.

SAGAL: You're going to choose Gina's story of how Heineken is featuring real beer drinkers with their real beer drinking bodies in the nude trying to convince people to drink their beer.

GONNET: Yes, sir.

SAGAL: All right. That's your choice. Well, to find out the correct answer, we spoke to someone who has a relationship with this campaign.

ROBERT STICKGOLD: Coors saw the paper and said, oh, alter their behavior by incubating dreams. And that's exactly what they tried to do.

SAGAL: That was Robert Stickgold. He's author of "When Brains Dream," and he's one of the co-signers of that open letter Helen mentioned against Coors' new advertising technique. I'm sorry. Gina, in her debut on the show, managed to convincingly lie. Good for you, Gina.

BRILLON: (Unintelligible).

SAGAL: You didn't win, but you did earn Gina a point, which, of course, I'm sure means a lot to her because she's never done this before. It was pretty awesome. Her first...

HONG: She deserved it. Hiney-ken (ph). You deserve it, Gina.

BRILLON: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Thank you so much for playing.

GONNET: Thanks very much. Have a great day.

SAGAL: Bye-bye, David.

GONNET: Bye-bye.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BEER CAN'T FIX")

THOMAS RHETT: (Singing) ...That a beer can't fix. Ain't no pain it can't wash away. From the moment that...

SAGAL: And now the game where people who have risen to the top visit with us folks at the bottom. Philippa Soo went to Juilliard to train as a performer and immediately got cast in a huge off-Broadway hit that then went to Broadway. And then while she was doing that, she got a call from this Lin-Manuel Miranda guy, asking her if she wanted to be in his new musical. She created the role of Eliza Hamilton on Broadway and was just nominated for an Emmy for the televised version of that performance.

Philippa Soo, welcome to WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

PHILIPPA SOO: Hello. Thank you for having me.

SAGAL: How many times do people see you on the street and run up and immediately launch into "The Schuyler Sisters" as I am about to do now?

SOO: I would say about - I don't know, 10% of the time.

SAGAL: Ten percent, which is a fair amount, right?

SOO: It depends on where I am. If I'm closer to midtown, maybe more often.

HONG: (Singing) Girl, work, work.

SOO: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Does it tend to happen in, like, particular places?

SOO: Well, I mean, I'll tell you this much. More than any work-works or any sort of, like, "Schuyler Sisters"...

SAGAL: Yeah.

SOO: ...Stuff, you know, I've had a lot of Zoom conversations about "Hamilton" in the past year...

SAGAL: I bet, yes.

SOO: ...As we all have. Well, not about "Hamilton" necessarily but Zoom conversations. And it's always about that gasp.

SAGAL: Oh, right.

SOO: That's always sort of common question and topic.

SAGAL: For people who haven't seen "Hamilton," the show ends kind of weirdly, not with, like, a big musical whatever, but with your character, who's, like, the last person living, onstage. And it's just this weird moment where she - you - looks into the distance, like, above the last row of the audience and gasps. And that's the end of the show.

ROCCA: Well, right. And then "Don't Stop Believin'" starts playing at that point.

SAGAL: Exactly. It's very strange. It suddenly comes in, and we don't know if you live or die. It's very mysterious and a little unsatisfying. So the question you must always get is, what are you looking at when you gasp, right? That's what everybody wants to know, I'm assuming. Or what are you thinking about?

SOO: Well, you know, people don't like this answer, but it's true 'cause it's the theater, which is - it's different. It was different every day. It was different every show. I mean, it's not...

ROCCA: I...

SAGAL: Really?

SOO: Yeah, it was different every show. I mean, sometimes, like, you know, there would be, like, a week where I feel like I would be exploring the idea of, like, looking out and seeing something, you know, very tangible, like, seeing, like, you know, the orphanage or seeing, like, all the things that I've been talking about, like, in the past song that I've been singing. And then sometimes, it was a little bit more, like, figurative, like looking into the future or, you know...

SAGAL: Was it ever something mundane, like, you finish this big musical, and you're like, oh, God, I left the oven on?

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: I thought you were gasping at Madonna on her cellphone.

HONG: (Laughter).

SOO: Yeah.

ROCCA: She actually came to the show and - right? - and spent the whole time on her cellphone.

SOO: Yeah, I guess she did. I didn't see her.

SAGAL: Is that true?

BRILLON: That's Madonna.

SOO: I didn't see her, but I heard about it.

SAGAL: You did get a lot of celebrity visits to the show, who often went backstage to take pictures with the cast. Like, there's a picture we found of you with, for example, Beyonce.

SOO: Yes.

SAGAL: And that must - did you - did that go around? Like, oh, tonight, Beyonce's going to be there or tonight, the president's going to be there? Well, the president, I guess you'd know. But, I mean, did you guys know who you were performing for in any given night if there was somebody famous?

SOO: You know, I mean, some people really liked to know. I know Lin really liked to know who was out there. And that sort of, like, was really fun for him to know. And for me, I wasn't really a fan of knowing who was out there because I didn't want to, you know, make myself more scared about doing the entirety of "Hamilton" than I already was. So...

SAGAL: Right.

SOO: So I was like, no, don't tell me who's out there. But I know - I could see in people's faces, like, when somebody special was there.

BRILLON: You got to be able to see Beyonce in the crowd. Like, there's no way...

HONG: Yeah.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BRILLON: ...You cannot.

SAGAL: Well, she does glow.

BRILLON: Yes. She glows, and she floats through midair. You got to be able to see Beyonce.

HONG: And then there's that single stream of light that just, you know, comes down from the sky on her always.

SAGAL: That could have motivated the gasp every night.

BRILLON: Yeah, it's Beyonce. (Gasping).

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: I have a question. And I'll preface it by saying that I am one. I am a big "Hamilton" fan. But as the recipient of this worship, do we "Hamilton" fans ever sometimes get annoying? Be honest.

ROCCA: Wow. She's taking a long time to answer.

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Yeah, that was definitely a pregnant pause.

SOO: No, I think, like - man, it's just so cool that people get excited about a story. I mean, that's so awesome. I guess it could get annoying if, like, somebody, like, tried to, like, scare me on the street and they just start singing, like, "The Schuyler Sisters." Like, I guess that would be kind of annoying. But ultimately, like, the fans have been so sweet and so nice and just, like, excited and just, like - you know? It's just that - and they're all really young, too. There's a lot of, like, young kids who are fans.

SAGAL: Yeah, I know. I know. There are 5-year-olds dressed up as you.

SOO: I know.

SAGAL: You won a Grammy for the cast album. Is that right?

SOO: Yes. Yes, we did.

SAGAL: And we found a picture of you taking a shot out of your Grammy, which I did not know was possible.

SOO: Well, that was actually a shot out of Daveed's Grammy, I believe.

SAGAL: Oh, really? Oh, you're not going to take a shot out of your own Grammy?

SOO: No, no, no. I keep it very nice. And...

ROCCA: Pristine.

SOO: ...I dust it every once in a while. It sits on a shelf in my living room. Yeah, no, Daveed was definitely like, we're taking shots out of the Grammy. A bunch of us did that.

SAGAL: And you're up for an Emmy now because of the filmed version of "Hamilton," which is very exciting. Have you thought about what you might drink out of your Emmy?

SOO: (Laughter) I don't know. Can it hold liquid?

SAGAL: I don't think so. The Emmys I've seen...

HONG: It's like...

SAGAL: They have that kind of globe that's...

HONG: Yeah.

SAGAL: ...Like, made of, like, bands of metal.

HONG: You might have to do - you might have to fountain it, you know?

SAGAL: Yeah.

HONG: Like, hold it above your head and have it dribble down over the Emmy and then into your mouth.

SOO: Yeah. Exactly, yeah.

BRILLON: Helen, that was brilliant. That was...

HONG: Thank you.

BRILLON: ...Spoken like an alcoholic.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, Philippa Soo, we're thrilled to talk to you, as I hope we've shown. But we have asked you here to play a game we're calling...

KURTIS: Hamilton? Try A Ton O' Ham.

SAGAL: You starred in "Hamilton," so we're going to ask you about a ton of ham.

SOO: Oh, my...

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Answer two out of three questions about ham, and you'll win our prize for one of our listeners - the voice of their choice on their voicemail. Bill, who is Philippa Soo playing for?

KURTIS: Michael Dennehy of Boston, Mass.

SAGAL: All right. Ready to do this?

SOO: All right, all right, all right. OK.

SAGAL: You just it like this head swagger that indicates extreme confidence. Like, you came to play.

SOO: I came to win it. OK?

SAGAL: I love this. All right.

ROCCA: Are you surprised? This is a woman who drinks out of her Grammy.

HONG: No, she's a woman who drinks out of other people's Grammys.

ROCCA: Better, better.

SAGAL: To maintain the hygiene of her own.

BRILLON: Exactly. That's how gangster she is.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: OK. Let's say you're a big enthusiast for ham. If so, you can enjoy which of these in addition to eating ham - A, you can visit one of the many museums of ham throughout the country of Spain; B, you can visit the ham spa in southern France, where you are fed acorns and cured in salt just like a ham; or C, you can visit or even compete in the famed Westminster Ham Show?

SOO: I feel like the answer is A.

SAGAL: You feel like the answer is museums of ham in Spain, and you're right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: As you may know, the Spanish people love their jamon, and there are many museums of ham, where you can see exhibits about...

SOO: Thank God.

SAGAL: ...The making of their jamon.

SOO: I want to go.

BRILLON: Jamon.

SAGAL: Perhaps the world's most famous ham is a particular ham that was made in 1902 by the Gwaltney Foods Company in the U.K. Why is it so famous? A, it is the only ham ever declared kosher by a rabbi because, quote, "God wouldn't keep us from eating something this delicious"; B, it looks quite a lot like the Virgin Mary, so it is worshipped as the Immaculate Pork-ception (ph); or C, the owner of the company put a collar and leash on it and introduced it to people as his pet?

SOO: I think I'm going to go with B.

SAGAL: You're going to go with the Immaculate Pork-ception?

SOO: Yeah.

SAGAL: No, I'm afraid it was actually C. The owner of the company carried this thing around on a leash and a collar to introduce it as his pet. We're not quite sure why, but the ham is still there. Still - nobody ate it. And you can see it right now - wait till after the show, everybody - via the ham cam courtesy of the Museum of the Isle of Wight, where the ham resides.

HONG: (Laughter).

SOO: My jaw has dropped.

SAGAL: It, in fact, has. Just so the listeners know, her jaw, in fact, dropped.

SOO: Oh.

SAGAL: Now, this is fine. This is fine 'cause you can still win with this last question. Ham is sometimes used for purposes other than, say, lunch, such as which of these? A, a Chinese company paid its creditors with ham instead of money; B, the Hamball League (ph) of Southern Portugal, a version of baseball in which the ball is struck with a whole bone-in ham; or C, the hamophone (ph), a special instrument played in Slovakian orchestras made entirely out of ham.

SOO: Oh, my gosh. B.

SAGAL: So you're suggesting that there's a league in Portugal where they play a version of baseball in which they swing a leg of ham?

SOO: OK, yeah. In retrospect, I think B was an insane answer. I don't know why I said that. I'm going to say A because I know how obsessed my family is - my Chinese family is with food, and I feel like food is everything.

SAGAL: You're exactly right. It was A.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The company, which, as you can imagine, processes ham, offered ham to its creditors instead of money 'cause they had run out of money. Then, of course, they started running out of ham.

Bill, how did Philippa Soo do on our quiz?

KURTIS: She got two out of three right.

(APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: That's good enough on our show.

SAGAL: Philippa Soo is an Emmy-nominated actor and singer who originated the role of Eliza Schuyler in "Hamilton." Her newest project, "The Stand-In," is available now from Audible. Philippa Soo, what a delight to talk to you. Thank you for everything.

SOO: Thank you, guys.

SAGAL: Such a thrill. Bye-bye.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HAM 'N' EGGS")

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST: (Rapping) I don't eat no ham and eggs, 'cause they're high in cholesterol. A yo, Phife, do you eat them? No, Tip. Do you eat them? Not at all. Again. I don't eat no ham and eggs 'cause they're high in cholesterol...

SAGAL: In just a minute, Bill plays us a little song in his little guitar. It's our Listener Limerick Challenge. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to join us on the air. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We are playing this week with Helen Hong, Mo Rocca and Gina Brillon. And here again is your host, a man who knows there's still a third of the show left and is wondering if he can hold it, Peter Sagal.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill. In just a minute, Bill sees a double rhyme-bow (ph) - wow - in our Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. Right now, panel, some more questions for you guys from this week's news. Helen, Tel Aviv, Israel, has passed a new law. This one's fun. To stop the scourge of dog poop left on the sidewalk, dog owners must now provide what to the city?

HONG: Dog owners must...

SAGAL: Yes.

HONG: ...Provide dog poop DNA so that the...

SAGAL: Yes. Exactly right.

HONG: What?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: They have to submit a sample of their dog's DNA.

HONG: No.

SAGAL: Apparently, people are leaving souvenirs of their dogs all over Tel Aviv. So the city government did what any city government would do and just cleaned it up. No. Just kidding. That's not expensive enough. Instead, they have instituted a program...

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...Where any dog dropping left illegally on the sidewalk will be collected, and its DNA will be tested by the city to match its owner.

ROCCA: It's like a fingerprint system.

SAGAL: It is. It's very much like a fingerprint system. So don't think you can get away with it anymore, dog owners of Tel Aviv.

HONG: Wait. So instead of just picking it up and tossing it in the trash, they're picking it up, putting it through, like, a lab testing...

SAGAL: Yeah...

HONG: ...Situation.

SAGAL: ...'Cause they want to find out who did it. They're not going to let you get away with that.

HONG: Oh, that is so - wow. That's hardcore, Tel Aviv.

SAGAL: It is.

ROCCA: Well, I mean, letting your dog poop like that is really not kosher.

HONG: Hey.

SAGAL: Hey. Of course, it can also be heartbreaking when people find out when they get the DNA test back that they're not their dog's real father.

HONG: Oh.

BRILLON: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Mo...

ROCCA: Yes.

SAGAL: ...Hawaiian officials are holding a lottery. And lucky winners will receive what?

ROCCA: A trip off the island? I don't - I mean...

SAGAL: No. Why would anyone want to leave?

ROCCA: No, exactly. They get to stay in Hawaii. Give - can I have a clue? Is it...

SAGAL: Yeah. You might not end up being a billionaire, but you might be a billy-onaire (ph).

ROCCA: A billy-on (ph) - I don't know what that means. Is it something related to food? Is it money? Is it..

SAGAL: A billy.

ROCCA: A goat. They'll win goats.

SAGAL: Yes. A goat, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: They're raffling off goats. That's right. A Hawaiian goat lottery isn't just how your grandfather describes the DMV during lunch hour. It's a real thing. The Department of Land and Natural Resources will conduct a lottery to remove invasive goats from the Pu'uhonua National Historic Park in Hawaii. And if you win, you get a goat. Or maybe if you lose, you get a goat. We're just not sure.

HONG: Wait. So they're trying to get rid of the goats on the island by giving goats to random people?

SAGAL: Well, no, not random people, lottery winners.

HONG: That sounds...

SAGAL: Come on.

HONG: ...Not like a good plan. Like, especially now, you know, people got all these dogs during the pandemic. And now people are going back to work...

ROCCA: Right.

HONG: ...And they're returning the dogs. I feel like that's going to happen with the goats. People are going to be, like, three months in, like, oh, God, I can't...

SAGAL: Well...

HONG: ...Handle this goat.

SAGAL: ...Do you think people might enter the goat lottery just on a whim? Oh, it's a goat lottery. What the heck?

HONG: Yeah.

SAGAL: Hey...

HONG: Free goat.

SAGAL: ...What would be the worst thing that happened? And then the next thing you know, they own a goat.

HONG: They own a goat. And then they realize...

BRILLON: I would.

HONG: ...Like, all their furniture is getting eaten. And goats are loud and smelly. And they go ugh (ph), and then they dump the goat in the park that's supposed to be...

SAGAL: And then they have to be lotteried (ph) off again.

HONG: Exactly.

SAGAL: So it's an endless cycle. It's an endless goat cycle.

HONG: It's a Hawaiian goat lottery cycle.

SAGAL: By the way, word to the wise, people in Hawaii, if you win the goat lottery, don't take the annuity. Get the lump goat.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Mo, this week, we learned that drug dealers in the U.K. have found a new way to sell cocaine. They're raising prices by claiming that the drugs are what?

ROCCA: Oh, that the cocaine cures COVID.

SAGAL: No.

ROCCA: Oh, not that. OK, give me a clue then.

SAGAL: Well, it's also shade-grown, sold through fair trade.

ROCCA: Oh, they're claiming that the cocaine is actually coffee or - yeah, that it will wake you up in the morning.

SAGAL: No. I think it will wake you up in the morning. I don't think they need to lie about that.

ROCCA: Oh, that it's micro-farmed, that it's...

SAGAL: I think you got it. Yes, basically that it's ethically sourced.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

BRILLON: Oh.

SAGAL: Right? Drug dealers have been selling what they call ethically sourced and conflict-free cocaine, or, as it's called, woke coke. This appeals to their customers who are more socially conscious and stupid. We assume that they sell this stuff in little reusable hemp dime-sized tote bags.

HONG: That is so funny. It's, like, artisanal. You can meet the farmers.

BRILLON: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Oh, yeah. It's like...

ROCCA: You can hear about the background of the coca leaves.

SAGAL: Right. At the - it's like the dealers have little - like, little stalls. And you can see the picture of the cartel member who murdered people to get the cocaine to you so you know who you're buying from.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: So it's - say hello to my small business friend.

SAGAL: Yes, exactly.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I'D LIKE TO BUY THE WORLD A COKE")

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) And I'd like to buy the world a Coke and keep it company. It's the real thing. I'd like to buy the world a Coke...

SAGAL: Coming up, it's Lightning Fill in the Blank. But first, it's the game where you have to listen for the rhyme. If you'd like to play on air, call or leave a message at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT - that's 1-888-924-8924 - or click the Contact Us link on our website. That's waitwait.npr.org. You can find out about our upcoming live, real, in-person shows in Philadelphia August 5 and at Tanglewood in Western Mass August 26. And enjoy WAIT WAIT with your eyes and thumbs by following us - @waitwait on Twitter and @waitwaitnpr on Instagram. You can get news about the show and participate in the Emma fan club. We get it, guys. You all love Emma.

Hi. You're on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

JESSICA: Hi. This is Jessica.

SAGAL: Jessica, where are you calling from?

JESSICA: I am calling from Lowell, Mass.

SAGAL: Lowell. I know Lowell well. What do you do there?

JESSICA: Well, I am the executive director of a nonprofit in Lowell called Mill City Grows. So we do urban agriculture, and we promote food justice in Lowell and make sure that fresh food is available for everybody in the city.

HONG: Oh, wow.

SAGAL: Wow. I know food justice is a very serious topic, but the phrase does bring up the image of a door flinging open and a carrot standing there saying, now let's see who gets grated, you know? I mean, it's like there's a...

JESSICA: That could definitely be one interpretation (laughter).

SAGAL: Jessica, welcome to the show. Now, Bill Kurtis right here is going to read you three news-related limericks with the last word or phrase missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase correctly in two of the limericks, you'll be a winner. You ready to play?

JESSICA: I'm ready.

SAGAL: Let's do it then. Here's your first limerick.

KURTIS: I am trying to fix my home's holding walls when my whole backyard does a weird rolling sprawl. I sit and I mutter at splits, strikes and gutters. I'm digging up hundreds of...

JESSICA: Oh, that is a tricky one.

SAGAL: It's a tricky one. Let's hear it again.

KURTIS: I'm trying to fix my home's holding walls when my whole backyard does a weird rolling sprawl. I sit and I mutter at splits, strikes and gutters. I'm digging up hundreds of...

JESSICA: Bowling balls.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes, you got it. Bowling balls.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: A Michigan man renovating his back steps was surprised to find 160 bowling balls...

HONG: What?

SAGAL: ...Under his house, although looking back, when he bought his house, it did have gigantic gutters. He learned there used to be a Brunswick bowling ball factory nearby. And when he contacted the company, they said, well, there was that one employee. He always had really bulgy pants when he left for the day. No, actually, it turns out that back in the '50s, the factory would let employees take home defective bowling balls to use instead of gravel and sand in their construction. But how do you mess up that many bowling balls at a bowling ball factory? Oh, dang. I made a bowling cube again.

HONG: Wait. So they would be like, oh, yeah, you're doing backyard work. Yeah, you can fill in your backyard with bowling balls. Take a bunch.

SAGAL: Yeah. Here, use this for gravel. Apparently they didn't really understand gravel. Guys, gravel is tiny - tiny. All right, here is your next limerick.

KURTIS: As Guitar Center's sales grew new daily, it's a new thing we think you'll do gaily. Soon everyone croons some sweet island tunes 'cause we all got a new...

JESSICA: Hmm.

SAGAL: Island tunes is a clue. We'll hear that one again.

JESSICA: Oh, oh, oh, oh.

SAGAL: Oh.

JESSICA: I think I know it, but...

SAGAL: All right. Well, you know it?

KURTIS: You were going to say it. You were going to say it.

JESSICA: I was going to say it. I think it's ukulele.

KURTIS: You are right.

SAGAL: It is ukulele.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Apparently, ukuleles have been flying off the shelves during the pandemic. The Guitar Center chain said sales of ukuleles rose 300% in 2020, and the trend is continuing this year. It looks like 2021 is going to be a huge year for quiet melodramatic covers of rap music. Many people purchased their ukuleles hoping to pick up a new talent before they went back out into the world. That explains why your uncle keeps inviting everyone over for a bonfire, just waiting for the perfect moment to spring "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" on you. All right, here is your last limerick.

KURTIS: In the Midwest, the lakes can be cold-ish, but they're many a household pet's bold wish. Once out of their bowls, they can grow manyfold. And our lakes contain football-sized...

JESSICA: Goldfish.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: We're going to need a bigger bowl. Experts are warning that giant invasive goldfish are taking over lakes throughout the U.S. They grow to the size of footballs. This is particularly concerning for the fish's natural enemy, those little, tiny scuba divers who hover over treasure chests. It's weird we're comparing them to footballs, right? Can we just use them as footballs? Oh, let's toss around the old fish skin. Things are getting so bad that one city in Minnesota enacted a three-year plan to deal with the goldfish, but they'll probably get tired of the plan after six months and end up flushing it down the toilet. Bill, how did Jessica do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Jessica showed us how to play the game. She got three right for a perfect score.

JESSICA: Woohoo.

SAGAL: Congratulations, Jessica.

JESSICA: Thank you. I'm so excited.

SAGAL: Thanks so much for playing.

JESSICA: Thank you so much for having me. It was fun.

SAGAL: Bye-bye.

JESSICA: Bye-bye.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHNNY PEARSON'S "HEAVY ACTION")

SAGAL: Now it's time to move on to our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which they answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as they can. Each correct answer is worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

KURTIS: Mo has three, Helen has three, and Gina has four.

SAGAL: Oh, my goodness. All right. That means that Mo and Helen are tied, and I'm just going to choose Helen to go first.

HONG: OK.

SAGAL: Here we go, Helen. You're up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. On Thursday, tax credits for households with blanks began being dispersed.

HONG: Children.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, the FDA warned of the possible link between blank's vaccine and an autoimmune disorder.

HONG: Johnson & Johnson.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the Pentagon confirmed that one of the men accused of assassinating the president of blank had U.S. military training.

HONG: Was it Haiti?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Thanks to a missed filing deadline, the governor of blank cannot run as a Democrat for his upcoming recall election.

HONG: California.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a high-speed police chase came to a thrilling end after the woman they were chasing blanked.

HONG: Stopped for donuts.

SAGAL: Close - pulled into a McDonald's to order some food there. On Wednesday, federal regulators filed a lawsuit against online giant blank over product recalls.

HONG: Amazon.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Sunday, Italy defeated blank to win their second European soccer championship.

HONG: England.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a woman in Japan was arrested after she blanked the Olympic torch.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

HONG: Blew it out.

SAGAL: Almost. She tried to put it out with a squirt gun. The woman was caught on camera spraying the torch with a squirt gun while screaming, extinguish the torch fire. I'm against the Olympics. Security was on the scene immediately, arresting the woman and getting the torch to a secure location. But - oh, no. What's that above the door? A bucket of water. This was her plan all along. Bill, how did Helen do on our quiz this week?

KURTIS: Very well. She had six for 12 more points. She now has 15 and the lead.

HONG: Woo hoo (ph).

SAGAL: All right. Very well done. Mo, you are up next. Fill in the blank. On Tuesday, the CDC confirmed that blank cases have risen in 45 states.

ROCCA: Coronavirus.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to a new book, the Joint Chiefs of Staff were worried that blank would try to stage a coup in 2020.

ROCCA: Donald Trump.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After undergoing surgery last week, blank made his first public appearance in Rome on Sunday.

ROCCA: The pope.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, the top U.S. commander serving in blank officially stepped down as the military continues its withdrawal from that country.

ROCCA: Afghanistan.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, officials in Australia announced they were reclassifying shark attacks as blanks.

ROCCA: Fish crimes.

SAGAL: No - shark negative encounters. On Thursday, streaming service blank announced plans to offer video games starting in 2022.

ROCCA: Netflix.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to a new DOJ report, the FBI gravely mishandled their investigation into USA Gymnastics doctor blank.

ROCCA: Larry Nassar.

SAGAL: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the government in China called blank...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...One of the greatest threats to the country's stability.

ROCCA: Oh, it's either the protest movement or the Uighurs.

SAGAL: No - people chilling. The Communist Party in China...

ROCCA: People chilling?

SAGAL: Yeah - just hanging out. The Communist Party in China has started to censor groups promoting the practice of tang ping, which literally translates to lying flat. Apparently, advocates for the movement are calling on people to just, you know, lay on the couch. Do as little as possible. It's very similar to the American idea known as working from home.

Bill, how did Mo do on our quiz?

KURTIS: He got six right for 12 more points. That means that with 15, he is tied with Helen for the lead.

ROCCA: Ties are so boring, so Gina has to beat us because it's just so boring to tie.

SAGAL: All right, Gina. How many, then - how many then, Bill, does Gina need to win and just walk away with this in her first time here?

KURTIS: She needs six to win.

SAGAL: All right, Gina. Here we go. This is for the game. On Monday, dozens of demonstrators were arrested during protests calling for the president of blank to resign.

BRILLON: Cuba.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, several lawyers for Donald Trump faced sanctions over their lawsuits related to the 2020 blank.

BRILLON: Impeachment.

ROCCA: Election...

SAGAL: No - election.

ROCCA: Election, election, election, election, election, election.

SAGAL: A little late, Mo. According to U.S. officials, nuclear talks with blank may resume in the fall.

BRILLON: China.

ROCCA: Russia, Russia, Russia.

SAGAL: No. Iran. Mo, if you're going to mutter, mutter the correct answer.

ROCCA: I'll stop.

SAGAL: Thanks to extreme heat across the state, wildfires in blank have continued to expand.

BRILLON: California.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, a federal judge granted blank's request to hire her own lawyer in her conservatorship.

BRILLON: Britney Spears.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, "The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" tied for the most 2021 blank nominations.

BRILLON: Emmy.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Following a bad breakup, a woman in China got revenge on her ex by blanking.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

BRILLON: Cutting off his [expletive].

SAGAL: No - borrowing his car and running 49 red lights.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The woman got some friends to help her get the car and then proceeded to joyride it through the city so the police would catch it on camera, running almost 50 red lights. If she really wanted to hurt him, she should have been caught on those cameras with a fresh haircut, enjoying a bunch of new hobbies and holding a sign saying, I'm thriving.

Bill, did Gina do well enough to win?

KURTIS: Oh, she came so close.

SAGAL: Oh, I knew it.

KURTIS: She got four right with eight more points, total of 12, which means...

SAGAL: What is that?

KURTIS: ...With 15, we have a tie. Mo and Helen - they're this week's co-champions.

HONG: Woo hoo.

SAGAL: Congratulations, guys.

ROCCA: So it's now time for the shootout.

HONG: Oh. Yikes, Mo.

BRILLON: Now you must battle to the death.

SAGAL: Penalty kicks. Penalty kicks. Now, panel, how will Texas get those Democrats to come back? Gina Brillon.

BRILLON: Four words - free barbecue for life.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HONG: Twenty-gallon hats - 'cause why stop at 10, Texas?

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

ROCCA: Nothing seduces a Keep Austin Weird liberal more than the strains of an outdoor piano player. Republicans will fly a wheeled baby grand to D.C. and Pied Piper-like lure the lawmakers back with a 1,500-mile-long medley of Billy Joel, Loggins & Messina and Cat Stevens.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thanks to Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Helen Hong, Mo Rocca and Gina Brillon. Thanks to all of you for listening. And by the way, thanks to all of your nice messages to me while I was out. I am Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

