'We Couldn't Cancel Christmas!:' Battle Creek Symphony Goes Online For Holidays

Anne Harrigan, music director of the Battle Creek Symphony, joins Cara Lieurance to preview a concert that's getting its final touches in the film editing studio: A Dickens Christmas, which will be released as a free online concert at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Dec 12. Anyone can access the program by registering at the Battle Creek Symphony website.

An interview with Anne Harrigan

A small group of players from the symphony, set up in the Record Box Loft in downtown Battle Creek, will play Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride, J.S. Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 2, and a musical adaptation ofDicken's A Christmas Carol, adapted by Matthew Naughtin.

