WMU Confirms Another Student With Coronavirus

Western Michigan University says a student has tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to the Western, the student was a University apartment resident. The student had returned home to a residence outside of Kalamazoo County.

This is the fourth WMU student to test positive for the coronavirus. On Friday, the university announced that three students were confirmed to have COVID-19. A 25-year-old Western student died over the weekend from the virus.

The university says even though the student left the area on March 24th, appropriate precautions are being taken. That includes limiting access to the student’s apartment.

