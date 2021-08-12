WMU Says Get Vaccinated, Or Tested Weekly, This Fall

Western Michigan University students, faculty and staff can get vaccinated, or be tested weekly for COVID-19 this fall.

Western president Edward Montgomery, in a message to the university, says all students, faculty and staff can verify their vaccination status through a university patient portal by August 18th. Otherwise they will be subject to weekly testing.

That will begin at the start of the fall semester through the end of September. Although testing will end once someone is fully vaccinated. Montgomery says the first round of testing will begin August 29th for students who live on campus. Students who do not live on campus, or are taking classes at regional locations will have their first test the week of September fifth.