WMU Theatre Will Stage Sondheim Musical Outdoors

In a near-miraculous resurrection, a production of Steven Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George will be staged from Sep 18 - Oct 4, with three of the four leads maintaining their roles.

An interview with Jay Berkow, Marcus Jackson, Aaron Czarnecki, Ally Taylor, and Miranda Vandenberg.

Western Michigan University Theatre Department students Marcus Jackson and Aaron Czarnecki, double-cast in the title role of George, and Miranda Vandenberg as Dot, were closing in on opening night last April when the show was cancelled. This month, as seniors, they're able to pick up where they left off. Ally Taylor, who had another role originally, is newly double-cast as Dot. Jackson, Czarnecki, Vandenberg and Taylor, joined by director Jay Berkow, professor of music theatre performance, join Cara Lieurance to talk about their second chance to perform a classic work.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.