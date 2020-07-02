WMUK Honored by Public Media Journalists Association

WMUK has been honored by the Public Media Journalists Association. A report by Sehvilla Mann on the sentencing of Jason Dalton won second place in spot news for PMJA’s Division C.

Dalton was sentenced to life in prison for the February 2016 shooting spree that left six people dead and two others seriously injured. Dalton shot people at three different locations around Kalamazoo while working as an Uber driver. Sehvilla Mann also covered other court proceedings related to the case, including Dalton’s guilty plea in January of 2019.