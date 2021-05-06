WMUK Wins Regional Murrow Award

WMUK-FM has been recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). For the second consecutive year, an entry from WMUK reporter Sehvilla Mann has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award. The story Shutdown Produces Two Very Different Musical Projects won Excellence in Sound for small market radio in RTDNA’s Region 7 (Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois).

Mann won for “Feature Reporting For Small Market Radio” in 2020. All regional winners advance to the national Murrow Award competition.