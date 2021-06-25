WMUK Wins Three PMJA Awards

WMUK has been recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association for three stories that aired in 2020.

The awards were given in PMJA's Division C for stations with news staffs of one to three full time reporters.

Earlene McMichael's series What Happens After the Protests won in the category of Best Series.

Sehvilla Mann's story The Morrow Dam Drawdown is Polluting the Kalamazoo River took second place for News Feature.

A story that both McMichael and Mann reported - Youth Protest Calls For End to Police Violence won second place for Spot News.