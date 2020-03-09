Youth Cast & Crew Take Over Running Of Kalamazoo Civic For FROZEN JR

By 34 seconds ago

Members of the FROZEN JR cast
Credit Image: Janet Gover; finished by Tamara Diamond

With a cast of 32 on-stage performers and two dozen in the support crew, the Kalamazoo Civic's Youth Theatre production of Frozen Jr will begin its run on Friday, Mar 13 (continuing through Mar 22). Cara Lieurance speaks with the creative team about putting the running of a stage musical into the hands of young people by using the themes from the musical itself to foster connection and support. Director Sandy Davis, music director Julie Davis (co-directing with Brent Decker), choreographer Kris Allemang-Stahl, and the Civic's director of marketing, Janet Gover talk about the experience.


