-
Sandy Pensler says he draws inspiration for his campaign from a Bible passage “feed the hungry and clothe the naked.” But one of two Republicans running…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow says getting high speed internet to rural communities in Michigan is a priority for her. Stabenow said she…
-
Former U.S. Senator Carl Levin says Democrats can win the Congressional seat in Southwest Michigan because the public wants changes in the House.Levin was…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) With President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration just days away, some Michigan Congress members are speaking out about his latest Twitter…
-
Michigan Senator Gary Peters says the mass shooting in Orlando, Florida is a multi-faceted problem that requires several approaches. He says that includes…
-
Senator Gary Peters says Syria is facing a humanitarian crisis and the U.S. should help refugees seeking a safe place. Peters wants the United States to…
-
Michigan’s new U.S. Senator says President Obama’s State of the Union address on Tuesday will kick off discussions that will shape next year’s elections.…
-
Kalamazoo activist Christopher Wahmhoff faces one less hurdle in his campaign for U.S. Senate. He no longer faces charges related to his protest against a…
-
Another potential Republican candidate has bowed out of next year's U.S. Senate race in Michigan.The Gongwer News Service says Oakland County District…