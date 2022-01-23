WMU Aviation

-
Two Western Michigan University aviators will be part of an air race for women over the next three days. 2016 Western graduate Elizabeth Bates and senior…
One of the country’s oldest events for female aviators is underway. The all-women’s Air Race Classic was founded in 1929, at a time when competitions were…
If you’ve tried to catch a flight on a regional airline over the past few months, you might have noticed a troubling trend: flights are getting scarcer as…
A regional airline says it will “loan back” recent Western Michigan University graduates it hires to become flight instructors at the university. Western…